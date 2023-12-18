Karnataka on alert as Covid cases rise in Kerala; TAC meet called

Bengaluru Health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said officials have been directed to purchase testing kits through the Karnataka Medical Supplies Corporation. (HT Archives)

With Covid-19 cases increasing in Kerala, Karnataka has initiated precautionary measures to tackle any surge in the cases, health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Sunday, urging people not to panic while assuring that the situation is currently under control.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

In a press conference following a meeting with health department officials, minister Rao said, “Today we had a meeting with the officials where directions were issued to purchase testing kits through Karnataka Medical Supplies Corporation. We have asked officials to procure test kits, which include RT-PCR tests, Rapid Antigen Test, and VTM (Viral Transport Medium).”

In addition to procuring testing kits, officials have been directed to conduct mock drills in all hospitals to assess bed capacity, including ICU beds, oxygen availability, and medicine supplies, he added.

“I have told the officials to be prepared. Though the situation is not alarming, and we should not think in that manner, we should be prepared in case the (Covid-like) situation recurs. In the event of any shortcoming, it should be rectified now itself,” the minister said.

To further address the situation, Rao has scheduled a meeting with the Technical Advisory Committee on Covid for Tuesday. The committee is led by Dr K Ravi, the head of the Department of Medicine at Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI). “We should be prepared and not allow a disaster to happen. We were not prepared in the past, but after having experienced it, we should gear up now itself,” Rao said.

Acknowledging the surge in Covid cases in Kerala, minister Rao assured the public that there is no need for immediate concern and said the goal is to identify any deficiencies in the system and ensure preparedness for any potential increase in Covid cases. “There is a need to study how the virus and its sub-variants are behaving,” he said.

Amid rising Covid cases in Kerala including the detection of one case of subvariant JN.1, Rao ruled out the need to restrict movement on the border at present, saying the government has ensured all precautionary measures. “Right now, I do not think we should panic, but we will keep an extra vigil,” he said.

The minister ruled out the need for checking on border areas . “I do not think there is a panic situation, right now there is no need to restrict movement on the border… We have asked the officials to procure more RT-PCR kits. We will increase testing and keep a watch on the number of cases reported. Based on this data, we will take further action,” he added.

Currently, Karnataka reports 58 active cases, with 11 hospitalized and one Covid-related death, compounded by other comorbidities. “There is nothing to worry about. As per our records, we have about 58 active cases, 11 are hospitalized and the remaining are at home. So far in the last three months, we have had one death due to Covid-19 but the person who died had other co-morbidities also,” the Minister said.