Karnataka: PM Modi accorded warm welcome by Ram Lalla idol sculptor Arun Yogiraj at mega rally in Mysuru

Arun Yogiraj, the Ram Lalla idol sculptor, accorded a warm welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the mega rally in Karnataka's Mysore earlier yesterday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Ram Lalla idol sculptor Arun Yogiraj, at Maharaja’s College Grounds, in Mysuru on Sunday. (ANI Photo) (Arun Yogiraj)

The idol sculptor shared images of him greeting the Prime Minister with folded hands.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

READ | Video: BJP's Tejasvi Surya heckled at Bengaluru event, forced to leave; complaint filed with Election Commission

Prior to meeting the Prime Minister, Ram Lalla idol sculptor Arun Yogiraj told ANI that he would share the experience of this beautiful journey.

"Till now, I have not received any invitations or appointments. We are waiting to meet our Prime Minister and share the experience of this beautiful journey. We will not get enough time but whatever time I get, I will just introduce myself," he said.

READ | Case registered against water supply body over death of 20-year-old man in Bengaluru

The party workers of Mysuru-Kodagu, Mandya and Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituencies participated in the rally at Mysuru.

Further, Arun Yogiraj mentioned that he will visit Ayodhya on April 15 with his family.

"After January 22, I have never been to Ayodhya. But this time, on April 15, I am taking my family to Ayodhya. My family has not seen Ram Lalla. I will celebrate Ram Navami with Ram Lalla and my family," he said.

READ | BJP slams Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah over his post on demolition of 'illegal' houses in Goa

He also emphasised that he has met a lot of devotees in Ayodhya and they shared their pain, the sacrifices and sometimes their love for Ram Lalla. I listened to everything. The sculpture is beautiful because of the profound love for Ram Lalla.

"Most of the questions I am asked are about the eyes (of Ram Lalla). Everyone is happy and Ram feels alive. They (people) ask me how I did it. My answer is 'maine nahi banaya'. Ram ne banvaya hai'. Most of the questions are regarding the eyes. My staff said that it feels as if he (Ram Lalla) is going to talk to us," Arun Yogiraj said.