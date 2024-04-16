Video: BJP's Tejasvi Surya heckled at Bengaluru event, forced to leave; complaint filed with Election Commission

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya was heckled at an event in the city by victims of the Guru Raghavendra Bank scam, after which he was forced to make a hasty exit. A video of the incident is being shared widely on social media, and shows Surya exiting amidst commotion following the purported heckling. A video of the incident is being shared widely on social media, and shows Surya exiting amidst commotion following the purported heckling.(@INCKarnataka/X)

ALSO READ | BJP slams Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah over his post on demolition of 'illegal' houses in Goa

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Surya's office has now lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission in this regard, news agency PTI reported. The incident occurred on April 13, during a scheduled "meet and greet" gathering with Surya at his election office, a statement from this office said.

The complaint accused the Congress' Bengaluru South candidate Soumya Reddy - Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy's daughter - and several of her party members of “creating ruckus” and “heckling” the BJP MP.

ALSO READ | Sculptor Arun Yogiraj plans Rama Navami celebration in Ayodhya with family

The complaint, initiated by the cooperative sector representatives, asserted: "Individuals associated with the Congress party, without an invitation, forcefully entered the meeting and caused disruption."

They pushed for FIRs be filed against the Reddy and her associates, and called for a thorough probe into the incident.

ALSO READ | ‘BR Ambedkar must be addressed as Mahatma,’ says former Karnataka CM Bommai

Congress' 'emergency door' dig

Meanwhile, the Congress party took to social media and took a dig at the BJP MP, writing, "BJP's Tejasvi Surya has once again escaped from the crowd through the "Emergency Exit Door"! The Bengaluru South MP spent 5 years eating dosa, playing football and having fun, but never listened to the problem of the victims who lost their money at Guru Raghavendra Cooperative Bank."

“People have expressed outrage against it. Arrogance of Tejasvi Surya, who attacks and abuses voters during elections, has crossed the limit, time has come for voters to teach this ego a lesson. @BJP4Karnataka candidates are facing backlash from voters everywhere, BJP is sure to blame for this public outcry,” the post added.

(With inputs from PTI)