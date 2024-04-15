‘BR Ambedkar must be addressed as Mahatma,’ says former Karnataka CM Bommai

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka and BJP candidate for the Gadag-Haveri Lok Sabha constituency Basavaraj Bommai said Dr BR Ambedkar should be addressed as "Mahatma Ambedkar" and treading the path of the Constitution is the real way of showing respect to the nation. Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. (ANI)

Bommai garlanded the statue of Dr Ambedkar on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti in Karnataka's Hubbali.

Speaking on the occassion, Bommai stressed the unity behind the Constitution and the figure of Ambedkar, stating that they symbolize a collective commitment to democracy and societal progress.

"Ambedkar was the one who brought entire nation under the ambit of democracy. It was Ambedkar who formulated a policy and wrote the Constitution," he said.

Bommai praised Ambedkar's pivotal role in shaping India's democratic framework, noting that his principles continue to resonate.

"The thinking of Dr Ambedkar was still relevant as he had given the world's best constitution. While the constitution of other nations have failed, but the Indian constitution had been strong and vibrant," Bommai said.

"Ambedkar ensured that governmental stability persists despite changes in leadership. The Constitution includes provisions for amendments to adapt to evolving circumstances. Additionally, it emphasizes the significance of both organization and education," he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to the architect of the Indian Constitution, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, on his birth anniversary, saying "he is an inspiration for various backward-class people."

"Tributes to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Jayanti. Jai Bhim!" the Prime Minister posted on X."Babasaheb Ambedkar is an inspiration for various people belonging to the backward classes. He made us realise that to achieve anything, it's not necessary to be born into a wealthy family. Instead, in India people born into poor families can also dream and work hard to fulfil their vision," PM Modi said in the video posted on X."There were times when people tried to stop him and strived that a poor man belonging to a backward class would not move forward. However, the image of the new India is completely different. This India belongs to Babasaheb Ambedkar, to the poor, to the backward class," he added.