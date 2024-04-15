Kannada film producer Soundarya Jagadish dies by suicide in Bengaluru: Report

Soundarya Jagadish, noted film producer from the Kannada Sandalwood industry, died on Sunday. He was 55 years old. Officials suspect suicide to be the cause of death. He was found dead at his residence in Bengaluru's Mahalakshmi Layout, news agency PTI reported. Soundarya Jagadish was 55 years old.(NETTV4U)

Jagadish had attempted suicide by hanging, and the reason for this extreme step is not yet known. He was brought to a hospital, but was declared dead by doctors. He did not have any health issues, a friend of his said.

"Jagadish has died following a suicide attempt. We brought him to hospital, where he was declared dead. Further procedures are underway to know what was the reason. There were no health issues; we are unable to tell you the reason suddenly. This happened today morning," He told the agency.

Refuting reports on Jagadish being served a bank notice recently, he added, "It has no connection with this. That issue has been there for some time now. Business issues are different."

Jagadish was also a businessman and owned a pub in Bengaluru. The pub's licence was temporarily cancelled after it found itself in the middle of a controversy after a late night party involving people from the film industry.

Some of Jagadish's works as a producer include films such as 'Snehitaru', 'Appu Pappu', 'Mast Maja Maadi' and 'Ramleela'.

