PM Modi thanks people of Dakshina Kannada ‘for turning out in record numbers’ for roadshow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended gratitude to the people of Mangaluru and Dakshina Kannada "for turning out in record numbers" for his roadshow on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mangaluru on Sunday for an election campaign.(PTI)

"My gratitude to the people of Mangaluru and Dakshina Kannada Parliamentary constituencies for turning out in record numbers during today's roadshow," the Prime Minister said in a post on social media platform X.

"This part of Karnataka and our party have a very strong bond. People have blessed us for years, as they relate to our ideology of good governance and our efforts in preserving as well as celebrating our ancient culture," he added.

"In the last decade, our government has done a lot of work in the Dakshina Kannada constituency. The focus of these works has been transportation, port development, fishermen and fisherwomen empowerment, energy, healthcare and more. Our emphasis on economic reforms has benefited many people here, who are known for their entrepreneurial spirit," he said.

He also highlighted the development initiatives inaugurated in the constituency while emphasising to implement more during the "third term".

"In the recent past, I have inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for key works that will boost the quality of life here. This includes the Kochi-Mangaluru pipeline. The airport, railway station and port-related infrastructure are going to be modernised even further in the times to come," he said.

"In our third term, there is even more work to be done in improving aspects relating to futuristic education and even better healthcare in the region. We want to work on the Blue Revolution so that fisheries receive a boost. Likewise, we want to work on improving tourism so that a lot more people can see this part of Karnataka," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also stressed the guarantees promised in the BJP's Sankalp Patra released earlier in the day.

"Our Sankalp Patra, which was released today, has a lot of interesting points that will boost the development of Mangaluru, especially in areas like urban development, 'Ease of Living' and more. The vision presented in sectors like fisheries will transform the coastal economy," the post said.

"Dakshina Kannada cannot afford to vote for Congress, which is immersed in vote bank politics and dividing people. The Congress government in Karnataka is busy in factionalism, looting public money and stalling development. They also have no understanding of Karnataka's culture," he added.

PM Modi held a mega roadshow in Karnataka's Mangaluru on Sunday evening in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

The roadshow was organised on a 2-kilometre stretch from Brahmasri Narayan Guru Circle (Lady Hill Circle) to Navabharat Circle in Mangaluru.

Visuals showed people in huge numbers cheering the Prime Minister's convoy from behind the police barricades. PM Modi was pictured waving and greeting the enthusiastic crowd gathered on the sides of the road.

The BJP's Dakshina Kannada candidate, Captain Brijesh Chowta and Udupi-Chikmagaluru candidate, Kota Srinivas Poojary, accompanied the Prime Minister on his convoy.

Karnataka is going to the polls in two phases. The southern segments of the state will vote on April 26 in the second phase, and those in the northern parts will vote in the second phase on May 7 in the third phase.