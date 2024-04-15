Sculptor Arun Yogiraj plans Rama Navami celebration in Ayodhya with family

Noted sculptor Arun Yogiraj announced his plans to celebrate the upcoming Ram Navami festival with his family in Ayodhya on April 17. Expressing his excitement, he revealed that he hasn't visited Ayodhya since January 22 but is eager to take his family to witness the idol of Ram Lalla. Arun Yogiraj with his family.(Instagram)

Yogiraj shared his family's enthusiasm for the trip, mentioning their preparations, including buying new clothes. He also expressed his eagerness to see Ram Lalla again, especially after hearing from friends about changes in the idol's appearance. He described Ram Lalla's attire as always beautiful and eagerly anticipated witnessing it firsthand.

Reflecting on his daily connection with Ram Lalla through friends, Yogiraj spoke about receiving photos of the idol regularly. He expressed gratitude for being chosen to sculpt the idol for such a historic location.

Recalling the sacrifices he made during the sculpting process, Yogiraj mentioned missing important family moments, like his son's first steps, due to his dedication to the project.

"My family has not yet seen Lord Shri Ram in person because in seven months I have never invited them because I would get disturbed. They keep scolding me that they want to see Ram Lalla. I kept postponing. So this time I will take them to Ayodhya. If I go without them then they will definitely kill me," He told news agency ANI.

Yogiraj, who crafted Ram Lalla's idol, reminisced about attending the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22 in Ayodhya. The event, graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by thousands, marked the unveiling of the idol amidst grand rituals.

(With inputs from ANI)