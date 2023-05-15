Siddaramaiah leaves for New Delhi amid Karnataka CM race, to meet Kharge

Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah left for New Delhi on Monday afternoon for a crucial meeting with the party high command. He will be meeting Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in the national capital and is also likely to meet former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Congress party leader Siddaramaiah(AP)

Siddaramaiah was seen arriving at Bengaluru’s HAL airport and he will land in New Delhi on a special flight in the next two hours. Meanwhile, the party reportedly invited Congress state boss and another CM contender DK Shivakumar for a meeting in the national capital, but he has not confirmed his visit. Speaking to the reporters in the morning, DK Shivakumar said, “Today is my birthday and I have few plans. I must perform few rituals that I believe are important to me. But I am not sure about my Delhi trip. I have told what needs to be told and the decision is in the hands of high command.”

The CLP meeting in Bengaluru on Sunday night went on till 2am and the legislature has unanimously decided to authorize the AICC president to select the CM candidate. The Congress party has also sent three observers to the CLP meeting and even they collected the opinions of elected MLAs. They will also submit the report to the high command on Monday. However, the question on Karnataka’s next CM is going to be expected to be answered by the end of the day.

In Karnataka election results, the Congress got 135 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party won 66 seats out of 224 constituencies. The Janata Dal (Secular) only managed to get 19 seats.