Karnataka rains: After Agumbe landslide, schools, anganawadis shut in Udupi
- Authorities in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi were pushed to declare another holiday for schools and anganawadis on Monday in the wake of unprecedented rains.
As heavy rainfall continued to batter Karnataka's coastline, the deputy commissioners of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, as a precautionary measure, have declared a holiday for all schools and anganwadis on Monday. However, pre-university, degree and professional colleges will be open.
IAS officer Kurma Rao M, the deputy commissioner of Udupi, shared the government order declaring a holiday for schools in the district on Twitter. Rao also shared the order banning heavy vehicular movement on the national highway 169A after the landslide in Agumbe Ghat on Sunday.
"Here is the order issued to restrict heavy vehicular traffic due to landslide at Agumbe Ghati, on turn 11 of National Highway 169A. Vehicles will be diverted through an alternative route," he wrote on Twitter.
The landslide, unlike the one in Dakshina Kannada that took three lives, was not fatal. However, it blocked the road that connects Shivamooga to Hebri. Travellers on the path could take the Thirthahalli-Koppa-Sringeri-Karkala-Mangalore route or Thirthahalli-Agumbe-Sringeri-Karkala, or Thirthahalli-Mastikatte-Kundapura routes, the order stated. Agumbe recorded 164.5 mm of rainfall on Saturday, the highest rainfall recorded in Shivamogga district.
Rains wreaked havoc in coastal districts, pushing authorities to keep relief packages and emergency response teams ready.
“ ₹735 crore has been made available with the deputy commissioners to take up rescue and relief operations. More rains have been forecast over the next three to four days and precautionary measures need to be taken to prevent any loss of life and property,” The Indian Express quoted chief minister Basavaraj Bommai as saying.
As many as 12 people have lost their lives in the state owing to rains and unprecedented weather conditions in the last month.
Udupi district's deputy commissioner on Sunday took to Twitter to share images of authorities visiting rain-affected areas and providing residents with provisions.
Superintendent of police, Karnataka government Railway Police, Siri Gowri shared an image of her colleagues working amid heavy rains in Belgaum. "Castle rock railway police outpost and further on the railway tracks - my colleagues from Belgaum and…. pouring rain," she wrote.
Meanwhile, Bengaluru weather is also estimated to stay chilly for the next four to five days, the Met department said. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 25 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively.
-
CBI court reject’s Anil Deshmukh’s default bail plea in corruption case
A special Central Bureau of Investigation court on Monday rejected the bail plea of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, who is under arrest in connection with a corruption case registered in April 2021. Special judge SH Gwalani rejected the plea filed by the 73-year-old Nationalist Congress Party leader through his counsel, advocate Aniket Nikam, who said they will peruse the order and decide about moving to a higher forum challenging the order.
-
Defamation case against Kangana: HC asks trial court to adjourn case till Sept 8
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday asked a trial court to adjourn proceedings in a defamation case against actor Kangana Ranaut till after September 8. Also read: Former Punjab MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains surrenders in Ludhiana rape case The court acted on Kangana's plea seeking quashing of defamation proceedings initiated against her in a Bathinda court over a tweet in 2021 during the farmers' agitation against the Centre's three farm laws.
-
Uddhav Thackeray writes to 15 Sena MLAs: 'Thanks for support during tough times'
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray wrote to 15 Shiv Sena MLAs, thanking them for their support during tough times, without surrendering to the pressure of threats or offers. Last month, a majority of the Shiv Sena MLAs, led by Eknath Shinde, rebelled against the party leadership, asking it to snap ties with the NCP and the Congress. The revolt in the party led to the collapse of the Thackeray-led government.
-
Bihar: High alert in Purnia over reports of Nairobi Fly attacks in West Bengal
The Purnia health administration was on Monday put on high alert over reports of Nairobi fly attacks in Bihar through West Bengal. Purnia civil surgeon Dr SK Verma has written to all medical officers posted in sub-divisional and referral hospitals besides primary health centres (PHCs) to keep a watch over the movement of the fly and has asked them to spread awareness programme in the respective areas about how to deal with it.
-
Meet Saalumarada Thimmakka, 111-year-old environmentalist given a cabinet rank
Padma Shri awardee Saalumarada Thimmakka was appointed as Karnataka environment ambassador with a government cabinet rank on Friday by Basavaraj Bommai-led government. The 111-year-old environmentalist is known for planting 385 banyan trees and 8,000 other trees over 80 years, and was conferred with the Padma Shri in 2019. Born in Gubbi taluk, Tumkur, she was a labourer at a quarry and found solace in planting trees with her husband.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics