Karnataka rains: House inundated, residents wade in water| Video

Udupi is not the only coastal district which is bearing the brunt of rains. Kodagu, Dakshin Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Shivamogga continue to be hit by rains causing damage to life and property.
Heavy rains have led to flood-like situation in Badakere village in Udupi district of Karnataka.(Twitter/ANI)
Published on Jul 08, 2022 10:00 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Aryan Prakash

Heavy rains have battered several parts of Karnataka, resulting in flood-like situation across northern and southern parts of the state. In Badakere village in Udupi district. In a video shared by news agency ANI, the village is inundated as the residents are forced to wade into the waters or use boat to reach their destinations.

Udupi is not the only coastal district which is bearing the brunt of rains. Kodagu, Dakshin Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Shivamogga continue to be hit by rains causing damage to life and property, PTI reported.

Due to the downpour, rivers have swollen, inundating agricultural fields and low-lying areas, also landslides have been reported in hilly areas of Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada districts. Schools and colleges have been declared holiday in most of these districts as a precautionary measure.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said a total 12 people have lost their lives so far in various rain-related incidents since June 1, as torrential rains continue to batter several parts of the state.

After chairing a meeting of district in-charge ministers and deputy commissioners of 13 rain-hit districts, Bommai said rains will continue for another three to four days at various places, PTI reported.

"For the last three to four days there have been more than normal rains in coastal, Malnad and interior regions of the state causing damage to lives and properties. According to information received, there have been heavy rains and flood like situation in 13 districts and 17 taluks in them," Bommai said.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team stationed in Mysuru has been deployed in Kodagu, the team in Mangaluru will remain there and take care of rescue operations in surrounding regions, while the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been deployed in Karwar and Udupi.

He directed officials to take steps to control and find a permanent solution to sea erosion. A total of 735 crore is available with Deputy Commissioners of all the districts to take up the relief works, he added.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)

