Karnataka rains: Flood warning given in northern districts Belagavi, Bagalkote
- Incessant rains in coastal districts in Karnataka have caused water levels in reservoirs and rivers to swell, causing officials to give a flood warning in Belagavi and Bagalkote.
As heavy rains continue to batter coastal districts of Karnataka and some parts of neighbouring Maharashtra, Karnataka water resources minister Govind Karjol indicated that district administrations in northern districts of Bagalkote and Belagavi are on high alert as flooding is likely, news agency PTI reported.
Heavy downpours continue to disturb daily life in the Malnad and coastal regions of Karnataka, which has caused reservoirs, rivers and water bodies to swell with excess water. Karjol said the water level in the Krishna river and its tributaries has increased, and that the inflow into the Almatti reservoir has crossed 75,200 cusecs.
This could cause chances of severe flooding in the Krishna basin, he said. Officials in Bagalkote and Belagavi districts are therefore on high alert and have been instructed to take all precautionary measures, Karjol said.
Multiple low-lying areas among houses and streets in coastal and Malnad districts like Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada were inundated, with much damage to life and properties. According to The Hindu, revenue minister R Ashok hiked the compensation for fully damaged houses to ₹5 lakh from ₹95,000. For partially damaged houses, the compensation has been revised to ₹50,000 from ₹5,000.
Farmers in these districts have also been hit as excess rain has left their agricultural fields flooded and crops damaged. Moreover, the rains on Wednesday caused a landslide in Dakshina Kannada district that killed three. Officials in Dakshina Kannada have been pushed to declaring a two-day holiday for all schools and colleges as a precautionary measure.
(With PTI Inputs)
‘Shaheen Bagh dadi’ tweet: Kangana moves HC, seeks quashing of defamation case
Actress Kangana Ranaut has moved the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking quashing of defamation proceedings initiated against her in a Bathinda court over a tweet in 2021 during farmers' protests against the three farm laws. The criminal defamation complaint was filed by a resident of Bahadurgarh Jandian village in Bathinda, Mohinder Kaur, on January 5, 2021.
Fraudsters take on BBMP chief Tushar Girinath's identity to ask for Amazon gifts
Cyber fraudsters have used Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath's identity to scam government officials. They used a WhatsApp number with the IAS officer's display picture to slide into officials' DMs and request for Amazon gifts. When suspicious messages started coming from the BBMP head, some officials alerted him immediately, post which he took to Twitter to warn them.
Sportsfield, home to legends, to be demolished and redeveloped
Mumbai: Sportsfield on Worli sea face is an address that has instant recall for most sports fans in India. The building, land for which was sanctioned by Maharashtra government after India's first Cricket World Cup win in 1983 and which was completed in 1987, is to be demolished and then redeveloped. A tender inviting offers from reputed developers for the building's redevelopment has already been floated.
Tripura CM Manik Saha takes oath as MLA
Tripura chief minister Manik Saha, who won the by-polls from Town Bardowali constituency, was on Friday sworn in as MLA at the assembly premises. Assembly speaker Ratan Chakraborty administered Dr Saha oath of office at the assembly lobby. Dr Saha won Bardowali constituency with a margin of 6,104 votes in the by-polls, results of which were declared on June 26. Saha recently resigned from the post of Rajya Sabha parliamentarian.
Bengaluru police raid fake call centre; 6 held, items worth ₹2 crore seized
Bengaluru's Whitefield police have detained as many as six persons hailing from Gujarat after raiding a fake call centre on Friday. Police have seized items worth ₹2 crores, including 127 desktops, four laptops, 150 headphones, 10 internal hard disks, six iPhones, three luxury cars, two school vans, one tempo traveller and ₹18 lakhs cash. The fraudsters then used money transfer apps to transfer money from their accounts.
