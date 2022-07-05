Karnataka: Regularisation of pourakarmikas' jobs underway, says CM Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced on Tuesday that the regularisation of Pourakarmikas has begun in the state.
The Pourakarmikas, who were protesting since July 1 with a demand to regularise their services, called off their protest on Monday. Welcoming the government's decision, the Pourakarmikas have resumed their duty.
A committee comprised of labour leaders, the president of the corporation, and law officers would be constituted for special recruitment of Pourakarmikas, and they would be entitled to all the other benefits they were demanding.
"The Pourakarmikas are working under very pathetic conditions. Realising their plight, I had announced a ₹2000 monthly hardship allowance for them in the budget. However, they were demanding a regularisation of their services for a long time. Their demand has been fulfilled. The process of regularisation has started," Bommai said.
He said it is a historic decision, and no other state in the country has done it.
The Pourakarmikas were demanding dignified working conditions, provision of safety equipment, post-retirement benefits, and permanency of jobs, along with other welfare measures. They alleged that the issues have been consistently ignored by the state government.
On July 2, Bommai had assured these workers that the state government will regularise services of Pourakarmikas working on direct payment. He also said the state has agreed to extend social security, medical service, and assistance for the education of children of Pourakarmikas. Necessary rules will be formulated during the next assembly session, the CM had said.
-
Efforts on to restrict directors of cooperative banks to two terms
Satish Marathe, director, Reserve Bank of India, said that the government is trying to ensure smooth succession in management by restricting the role of members of the board of directors to two terms. Marathe was speaking at the event 'Banking Gappa (Let's talk banking)' hosted by city-based Vishweshwar Sahakari Bank as part of its golden jubilee celebrations at Boat Club on Sunday. The directors of 35 cooperative banks participated in the event.
-
HC junks woman’s plea for marriage annulment to ‘rapist’ husband
Mumbai The Bombay high court has dismissed an appeal filed by a 34-year-old Byculla resident for annulment of her marriage, claiming that her husband had ravished her when she was in Class X and thereafter, continued to harass and sexually exploit her, eventually forcibly married her after giving her some 'prasad' laced with sedatives. She claimed he also sexually exploited her by threatening to make her obscene pictures public and by hurting her family members.
-
Madhya Pradesh rest house care taker suspended for evicting Rajya Sabha MP
A caretaker of the government rest house of Madhya Pradesh's Sagar has been suspended for evicting Rajya Sabha MP Sumitra Valmiki from a room, officials said on Tuesday. District collector Deepak Arya said the rest house care-taker, Harinarayan Kori has been suspended with immediate effect. The action came after a video of Valmiki went viral on social media. Valmiki alleged that the male staffer touched her innerwear.
-
Delhi police book Leena Manimekalai over controversial ‘Kaali’ poster
Canada-based filmmaker Leena Manimekalai shared the poster of 'Kaali' on the microblogging website, Twitter, on Saturday and said the documentary was part of the 'Rhythms of Canada' segment at the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto. It triggered widespread fury on social media and prompted the Indian High Commission in Toronto to ask the authorities in Canada for removal of the posters.
-
Consider inviting fresh bids for buying electric buses: HC to BEST
Mumbai: The Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday dismissed the petition filed by Tata Motors, challenging the disqualification of their bids for supplying 1,400 electric buses to the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport. The HC also held that the decision of the civic undertaking to approve bids of Evey Trans company to supply 2,100 electric buses was incorrect and that BEST should consider conducting a new tender process.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics