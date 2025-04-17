Menu Explore
Karnataka relaxes minimum age for Class 1 admission to 5 years and 5 months

ByHT News Desk
Apr 17, 2025 09:22 AM IST

Children who are 5 years and 5 months old as of June 1, 2025, and have completed UKG, will be considered eligible for admission into Class 1.

The Karnataka government has urged parents to strictly follow the prescribed age limits for early education admissions, 4 years for LKG and 5 years for UKG, for the current academic year.

School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa said the relaxation applies only to students under the state board.(FILE)
School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa said the relaxation applies only to students under the state board.(FILE)

According to news agency ANI, this reminder comes even as the state has announced a one-time relaxation in the minimum age requirement for Class 1 admissions for the academic year 2025-26.

(Also Read: Bengaluru hit by heavy pre-monsoon rains; waterlogging and traffic jams grip city as more rain looms)

Children who are 5 years and 5 months old as of June 1, 2025, and have completed UKG, will be considered eligible for admission into Class 1.

Clarifying the scope of this move, School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa said the relaxation applies only to students under the state board and is meant to ease the transition for this year. From the 2026-27 academic year, the standard minimum age of six years for Class 1 admissions will be reinstated and strictly followed.

This temporary relaxation is aimed at accommodating students already in the pipeline while aligning gradually with the National Education Policy's guidelines on age-appropriate admissions.

(Also Read: Karnataka governor reserves Muslim quota bill for President’s assent, says ‘no religion-based quota under Constitution')

Recently, the Karnataka government decided to stop distributing peanut chikki bars in government and aided schools under the midday meal programme. The move comes after concerns were raised about the nutritional value and safety of these snacks, which were provided as an alternative to eggs.

A directive issued on February 17 highlighted multiple issues related to the chikkis, including excessive levels of unsaturated fats and sugars, as well as challenges in storage and quality control. Reports from various districts indicated instances where chikkis were either expired or stored improperly, leading to possible health risks. A letter from the additional commissioner of school education in Dharwad also pointed out that some batches of chikkis did not meet the required food safety standards, increasing the likelihood of contamination.
(With agency inputs)

