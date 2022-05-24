Karnataka: Road accident in Hubli kills 7, injures 26

As many as seven people were killed and 26 injured in a collision between a passenger bus and a lorry on the outskirts of Hubli city in Karnataka, police said on Tuesday. The injured are being treated at a local hospital but the drivers of both vehicles died on the spot.

According to police, a private bus was going from Kolhapur to Bengaluru when it collided with a lorry going to Dharwad. This happened a little after midnight as the bus was trying to overtake a tractor.

An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway. This is the second major accident reported in the Hubli-Dharwad region in two days.

The tragic accident occurred near Tarihal on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway.

Reports said six were killed on the spot, while one succumbed to injuries after being shifted to a hospital. Many of the injured passengers are said to be in critical condition and the number of dead could increase, media reports quoted officials.

Hubballi North Traffic police, who are working on the case, have yet to identify the deceased.

