Karnataka should approach CWMA for the surplus Cauvery water going in Tamil Nadu: Justice Manjunath

Justice Manjunath, the chairman of Karnataka Boundary and River Conservation Commission advised the Karnataka state government to claim its legal share of Cauvery river water. He advised Yediyurappa to approach the Cauvery water management authority (CWMA) for a concordant solution on equitable distribution of water between the two states.

He further counselled that if Tamil Nadu disagrees for an amicable solution to the water sharing problem, then the matter would be resolved through Inter-states water disputes Act of 1956.

Justice Manjunath explained that Karnataka has been discharging surplus water for 45 years, except for the year 2016-17 when Tamil Nadu fell short of 50tmcft water. He pointed out that according to the Supreme court order, Karnataka was obliged to release only 177.25tmcft to Tamil Nadu.

But Karnataka has released more than double the volume, for 38 years since 1934-35, excluding the average flow of 177-300tmcft water to Tamil Nadu for 8 years. Consequently, Tamil Nadu was getting surplus water to the tune of 396.201tmcft annually, for 38 years at the Biligundlu gauge point.

“Even Tamil Nadu admitted in an affidavit to Madras High Court, that in the absence of adequate storage reservoirs, Karnataka was letting more water. The Tamil Nadu government thus, was only trying to utilise it and augment its reserve before it joined the sea.”

To which K.L Manjunath reasoned, citing the Supreme court judgement, that a riparian state like Tamil Nadu cannot use surplus water.

Justice has urged Karnataka to seek Central government’s help for postponing Tamil Nadu’s Kaveri-Vaigai link canal project, until Karnataka’s rightful share of water is determined.

The surplus water could be used by Karnataka for addressing the problems of irrigation and drinking water scarcity, he suggested.

Tamil Nadu government has plans to divert the excess water to various reservoirs in Salem district at Edappadi, Omalur, Sankari and Mettur through a network of lined canals”. This was challenged by the farmers of the lower riparian areas of Tamil Nadu at Madras high court.