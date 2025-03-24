Karnataka speaker defends suspension of 18 MLAs, warns of stricter action for disruptions

Karnataka Assembly Speaker UT Khader has defended his decision to suspend 18 MLAs during the state assembly sessions. Addressing the media in Mangaluru, he warned that strict actions would continue if legislators failed to maintain decorum in the House. 18 Karnataka BJP MLAs suspended for creating ruckus inside the Assembly

Khader emphasized that suspensions should not be viewed as punitive measures but rather as a means for legislators to reflect on their behavior and set an example of responsible conduct. He made it clear that any continued disruption or disrespect toward the Speaker’s authority could result in harsher consequences, including suspensions extending up to a year. He further remarked that if past presiding officers had taken firm action against similar disruptions, such incidents would not have repeated.

The Speaker justified his decision, stating that it was taken in accordance with the Constitution. He pointed out that some members assumed their suspension would be brief, given that it was the last day of the budget session. However, he stressed the necessity of sending a strong message to deter such behavior. According to Khader, upholding respect for constitutional positions is essential, and the assembly cannot tolerate any affront to the Speaker’s chair, which symbolizes parliamentary democracy. He also described the incident as a blemish on the state’s legislative history.

18 MLAs were suspended

The Karnataka Assembly session on Friday witnessed intense protests by the Opposition, with BJP and JD(S) members demanding a judicial probe into an alleged “honey-trap” scandal involving a minister and other politicians. The situation escalated as opposition legislators stormed into the well of the House, waving CDs and raising slogans.

In response to the chaos, Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil introduced a resolution to suspend 18 BJP MLAs for six months on the grounds of disrespecting the Speaker. The assembly subsequently approved the resolution. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah sought to pacify the opposition by promising a high-level investigation into the honey-trap allegations. Despite the assurance, opposition members continued their protests, leading to the dramatic suspension of the legislators.