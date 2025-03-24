Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Karnataka speaker defends suspension of 18 MLAs, warns of stricter action for disruptions

ByHT News Desk
Mar 24, 2025 07:05 PM IST

Karnataka Assembly Speaker UT Khader suspended 18 MLAs for their disruptive behavior, insisting it's essential for maintaining decorum. 

Karnataka Assembly Speaker UT Khader has defended his decision to suspend 18 MLAs during the state assembly sessions. Addressing the media in Mangaluru, he warned that strict actions would continue if legislators failed to maintain decorum in the House.

18 Karnataka BJP MLAs suspended for creating ruckus inside the Assembly
18 Karnataka BJP MLAs suspended for creating ruckus inside the Assembly

Also Read - ‘Congress never respected the Constitution’: Pralhad Joshi slams Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar

Khader emphasized that suspensions should not be viewed as punitive measures but rather as a means for legislators to reflect on their behavior and set an example of responsible conduct. He made it clear that any continued disruption or disrespect toward the Speaker’s authority could result in harsher consequences, including suspensions extending up to a year. He further remarked that if past presiding officers had taken firm action against similar disruptions, such incidents would not have repeated.

The Speaker justified his decision, stating that it was taken in accordance with the Constitution. He pointed out that some members assumed their suspension would be brief, given that it was the last day of the budget session. However, he stressed the necessity of sending a strong message to deter such behavior. According to Khader, upholding respect for constitutional positions is essential, and the assembly cannot tolerate any affront to the Speaker’s chair, which symbolizes parliamentary democracy. He also described the incident as a blemish on the state’s legislative history.

18 MLAs were suspended

The Karnataka Assembly session on Friday witnessed intense protests by the Opposition, with BJP and JD(S) members demanding a judicial probe into an alleged “honey-trap” scandal involving a minister and other politicians. The situation escalated as opposition legislators stormed into the well of the House, waving CDs and raising slogans.

Also Read - Karnataka leaders' salary hike: How much do Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar draw? Full breakdown of allowances

In response to the chaos, Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil introduced a resolution to suspend 18 BJP MLAs for six months on the grounds of disrespecting the Speaker. The assembly subsequently approved the resolution. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah sought to pacify the opposition by promising a high-level investigation into the honey-trap allegations. Despite the assurance, opposition members continued their protests, leading to the dramatic suspension of the legislators.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On