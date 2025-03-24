‘Congress never respected the Constitution’: Pralhad Joshi slams Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 24 (ANI): Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Monday criticised Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar over his remarks on the Constitution, alleging that Congress has never "respected" either the Constitution or BR Ambedkar. Pralhad Joshi (PTI)

He further accused former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi of "bulldozing" the Constitution multiple times, reiterating that the BJP remains committed to constitutional values, unlike Congress, which he claimed engages in 'vote bank' politics.

Responding to DK Shivakumar's reported remarks on "changing the Constitution," Joshi told reporters, "I am not surprised because the Congress party has never respected either the Constitution or Baba Saheb Ambedkar. We have seen many times how Indira Gandhi bulldozed the Constitution. Now, the truth has come out of DK Shivakumar's mouth -- they want the Constitution to be changed. They are not concerned about SC/ST and OBC; they are only focused on the Muslim community."

Joshi also cited a Supreme Court ruling that prohibits religion-based reservations, saying, "The Supreme Court has categorically said, you can't give the reservation and that is discrimination under article 15 (1). This is Congress' agenda for the vote-bank. As long as the BJP is there, we are very much committed to upholding constitutional provisions, norms, and values."

In response, DK Shivakumar accused the BJP of twisting his statement to spread misinformation. Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence, he denied claims that he advocated changing the Constitution and warned of legal action against those misrepresenting his remarks.

"I have never said we would change the Constitution. The BJP is carrying out propaganda. I will fight this legally," he said.

When asked about the BJP's criticism of his statement to a private TV channel on "changing the Constitution" to provide religion-based reservation for Muslims, he said, "The BJP is twisting my statement. I have been in public life for 36 years and have basic common sense. But the BJP is misleading people."

"There is a precedent for amending the Constitution based on the Court's orders. I never said we will change the Constitution. The Congress is a national party that brought the Constitution in the first place, and we understand its importance better than anyone. The Centre has failed the people in the recent Budget and is now trying to rake up other issues. This is part of the BJP's continued political conspiracy," he said.

When asked about BJP IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya's post on X, Shivakumar said, "He is misleading the nation. The BJP has always tried to take the country in the wrong direction. Let them show proof of me saying the Constitution needs to be changed. This is BJP's cheap politics. They don't get sleep if they don't take the names of Sonia Gandhi, her family, and the Congress party. The BJP is an expert in falsifying information and running propaganda campaigns."

When pointed to AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge's statement that he would not allow any changes to the Constitution, Shivakumar said, "Our party gave this country its Constitution. We must uphold it. This is the BJP's conspiracy to cover up its weaknesses."

On the issue of the 4 per cent reservation to Muslims, he said, "The reservation was granted based on a report from the Backward Classes Commission. The issue is currently in court in Maharashtra, Haryana, and a few other states. Some changes have been allowed based on court orders in different states."

Reacting to BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra's claim that Congress and the Gandhi family have always had an agenda to change the Constitution, Shivakumar said, "He won't get sleep if he doesn't mention the Gandhi family. This is purely a conspiracy against the Congress party."

Shivakumar also said that he plans to take legal action against those distorting his statements. "I will take legal action against those twisting my statements. It would be difficult if these statements were made within the House, but I will surely pursue legal action if they were made outside Parliament," he added.

When asked if the media had misrepresented his statement, he said, “There is nothing wrong with media's reporting. The BJP has twisted my words and is unnecessarily dragging my name into this.”