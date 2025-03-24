Bengaluru professor channels his inner Michael Jackson, wows students with dance moves. Watch video

A video of a Bengaluru college professor showing off his dance moves on campus has taken social media by storm. Professor Pushpa Raj from Glocal Academy of Technology was seen effortlessly performing Michael Jackson-inspired steps.(Instagram/gatalbum)

Surrounded by cheering students and staff, Professor Pushpa Raj from Glocal Academy of Technology was seen effortlessly performing Michael Jackson-inspired steps, earning applause from all around.

(Also Read: Bengaluru's 'historic' Cauvery aarti at Sankey Tank generates five tonnes of waste: Report)

Watch the video here:

The video was originally shared by Glocal Academy of Technology’s official Instagram page, where it quickly gained traction. The video has garnered over 2.7 million views on Instagram, with a similar surge in engagement on X.

Netizens were impressed by the professor’s energy and rhythm, with many praising his ability to engage with students in such a unique way.

(Also Read: Bengaluru man slams Urban Company over workers not knowing Kannada, triggers debate)

How did X users react?

Reactions poured in across social media platforms. One user remarked, “If your moves catch the attention of the masses, you have something special. Holds true in every aspect of life.”

Another said the professor’s dance style, saying, “Michael Jackson was inspired by various dance styles. His moves are a fusion of jazz, ballet, and street dance, which really shows in that professor's performance!”

(Also Read: DK Shivakumar refutes 'Constitution change' allegations, calls BJP’s claims misleading)

Some users even joked about reconsidering their career choices, with one saying, “I never wanted to be a teacher, but now with this spectacular performance, I might change my mind.”

Another user summed up the unexpected yet delightful moment by saying, “India is full of surprises.” This comment reflects how moments like these, where a professor effortlessly blends passion, fun, and spontaneity, can truly inspire students and educators alike.

(Also Read: DK Shivakumar's daughter gives sharp media response, internet says ‘10X better than Nikhil Kumaraswamy')