Karnataka student dies while rehearsing for play on Kannada Rajyotsava: Report

Published on Oct 31, 2022

He was practicing for a play which is scheduled on Kannada Rajyotsava day at his school on Tuesday.

Sujay was supposed to play the role of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on Tuesday. While practicing, he wanted to rehearse the part where Bhagat Singh was hanged and lost the balance while trying to hang himself to the ceiling fan in the house.
Sujay was supposed to play the role of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on Tuesday. While practicing, he wanted to rehearse the part where Bhagat Singh was hanged and lost the balance while trying to hang himself to the ceiling fan in the house.
Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

A 12-year-old school student from Karnataka’s Chitradurga died on Sunday while rehearsing for a play at his house, as per a report by the Indian Express. He was practicing for a play which is scheduled on Kannada Rajyotsava day at his school on Tuesday.

According to the report, the victim was identified as Sujay Gowda who was studying in class 7 at a private school in Chitradurga. The parents of Sujay, Nagaraj and Bhagyalaxmi run a tea stall in Chitradurga. The incident occurred on Sunday evening when everybody at home was at work and Sujay locked himself inside the house.

The report also said that Sujay was supposed to play the role of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on Tuesday. While practicing, he wanted to rehearse the part where Bhagat Singh was hanged and lost the balance while trying to hang himself to the ceiling fan in the house. When Bhagyalaxmi reached the house, it remained locked from inside. With the help of neighbors the door was later broken and Sujay was found hanging from the ceiling fan. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

A case was registered at Chitradurga extension police station and it is being investigated. “A case of unnatural death has been registered. It is believed that Sujay died while practicing for a role of Bhagat Singh and hanged himself inside the house. The investigation is underway,” an officer from Chitradurga was quoted as saying.

Monday, October 31, 2022
