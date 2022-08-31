Karnataka student thrashed allegedly for befriending girl from another community
The incident took place at the Sullia town in Karnataka - about 300 km from the state capital of Bengaluru
A Muslim student from the Dakshina Kannada area was reported to have been assaulted, allegedly by his classmates for befriending a girl from the Hindu community. The incident took place at the Sullia town in Karnataka - about 300 km from the state capital of Bengaluru - and a case has been registered against the accused.
Several accused - Deekshith, Dhanush, Prajwal, Thanuj, Akshay, Mokshith, Goutham - among others have been named in the case. Mohd Sanif, the student who was assaulted, reached out to the police and filed a complaint against his classmates on Tuesday who had thrashed him up for talking to a girl who belongs to the Hindu community, news agency ANI reported.
Mohd Sanif was brutally thrashed by the accused and he was severely injured. More details of the incident and the arrests are yet to be known.
The coastal Karnataka region has seen several cases in the recent past. In April this year, a Muslim youth who was driving his auto rickshaw was reportedly assaulted by a right-wing group for giving a ride to a Hindu woman at Siribagilu village in Dakshina Kannada district. In July this year, another right-wing group had also barged into a pub in Mangalore and objected to girl students partying late in the night. The students were forced to leave the pub.
After two years, Shimla-Delhi flight resumes on September 6
In what could give a fillip to tourism in Himachal Pradesh, Alliance Air, the Government of India-owned air carrier, will resume flight operations on the Delhi-Shimla route from September 6 after more than two years. The flight will depart from Delhi at 6.25am and reach Shimla at 7.35am. The return flight will start at 8am and land in Delhi at 9.10am. The introductory all-inclusive fare for Delhi-Shimla and Shimla-Delhi will be ₹2,480 per head.
Training program to stop bleeding of accident victims launched in Bengaluru
A leading medical college here, along with few other institutions, on Tuesday launched a programme to train volunteers or anyone to stop bleeding of accident victims. The programme is designed to encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped and empowered to help a victim with a bleeding wound before professional help arrives, it was stated at the launch.
Water on roads, power cuts at homes: Bengaluru civic mess after overnight rain
Not just those who were out on the roads, even people at their homes - especially people living close to the key Outer Ring Road - faced massive power disruptions. A resident of Mahadevapura, Suvarnalekha Ravi, speaking to HT, shared her experience. Residents of some posh gated societies too faced the impact of flooded roads. Long power outages too tested the patience of residents.
Just one third of trees transplanted last three years survived: Delhi forest dept
New Delhi: Only one-third of the 16,461 trees transplanted in the national capital over the last three years have survived, according to data submitted by the forest department to the Delhi high court. The data shows that only one infrastructure project in Delhi that involved transplantation of trees could meet the Delhi Tree Transplantation Policy's survival rate threshold of 80%. The Delhi Tree Transplantation Policy was officially notified in December, 2020.
Bihar law minister stripped of portfolio a day before anticipatory bail hearing
Bihar law minister Kartikey Singh was on Wednesday given the sugarcane industry portfolio, the cabinet secretariat department notification said. This development comes a day before the scheduled hearing on the anticipatory bail application of the minister in the Nitish Kumar government's cabinet. The hearing on the anticipatory bail plea of Kumar in an abduction case is scheduled for Thursday. BJP did not hold back in taking a dig at the government.
