Karnataka suspends leaves of government doctors amid IMA nationwide strike after Kolkata rape-murder

With member doctors of the Indian Medical Association going on strike on Saturday against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, the Karnataka government on Friday suspended the leaves of the medical officers and surgeons of government hospitals. Doctors hold placards during a protest at the Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Friday.(PTI)

ALSO READ | Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.73 °C, check weather forecast for August 17, 2024

In a circular, the Health and Family Welfare Department said all the district health and family welfare officers and district surgeons along with the administrative officers of all the hospitals should ensure that emergency services are not affected, causing trouble for people.

ALSO READ | Karnataka govt orders closure of accounts with SBI, PNB over non-refund of deposits

Meanwhile, the IMA Karnataka unit president Srinivasa S told PTI that its branches across Karnataka will remain shut and there will be no OPD services anywhere.

A protest march will be taken out by doctors in several parts of Karnataka, he said.

ALSO READ | Independence day flower show at Bengaluru's Lalbagh sets record with 210,000 visitors, ₹92.5 lakh revenue: Report

In Bengaluru, the key event will take place at the IMA office in Chamarajpet where over 1,000 doctors are likely to participate, Srinivasa said.