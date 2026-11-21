Bengaluru, Karnataka will make a fresh bid to secure Scheduled Tribe status for the Kadugolla and Hattigolla communities, commissioning an ethnographic study to address the Centre's objections after its earlier proposals were turned down five times. Karnataka to commission study to renew ST status bid for Kadugolla, Hattigolla communities more

The state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, decided on November 19 to submit a fresh recommendation to the union government, backed by additional research and evidence that address the Centre's objections, a release from the CMO said on Saturday.

The Centre for Multi-Disciplinary Development Research , Dharwad, has been entrusted with the study, which will examine the communities' social structure, cultural practices, traditions and distinct way of life.

The Scheduled Tribes Welfare Department, in an order dated November 18, directed the institution to submit its report within three months.

The department's Director and the Director of the Karnataka State Tribal Research Institute, Mysuru, have been asked to coordinate the exercise.

Karnataka has been pursuing the demand for inclusion of the Kadugolla community in the ST list since 2015 and has sent several proposals and communications to the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

The Office of the Registrar General of India declined to recommend the proposal on five occasions: February 6, 2017; February 18, 2019; September 22, 2022; March 27, 2024; and June 15, 2026.

Its principal objection was that the State had not furnished sufficient fresh information or evidence to justify the community's inclusion. The Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs formally rejected the proposal on July 22, 2026.

Under revised guidelines issued by the Centre on September 14, 2022, a favourable ORGI recommendation is essential for a proposal to include a community in the ST list to proceed further.

Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V Somanna wrote to Shivakumar on October 7 and 30, pointing out shortcomings in the earlier proposals and advising the State to constitute an expert committee and prepare a comprehensive report, sources said.

According to a representation submitted to the CM on October 31 by Karnataka State Kadugolla Development Corporation Chairman Mahesh M, more than six lakh members of the community live in 1,273 hamlets across 40 taluks in 12 districts.

Many of these settlements, locally known as 'hattis', lie on the outskirts of larger villages, often three to four kilometres from the main residential areas and close to forest boundaries. Several reportedly lack basic infrastructure and essential facilities.

The community has been demanding ST status, citing its distinct social and cultural practices, traditional lifestyle and socio-economic challenges.

Officials said the study is expected to provide detailed ethnographic documentation and research-based evidence to address the ORGI's objections and strengthen the State government's renewed recommendation.

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