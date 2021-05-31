Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka to vaccinate students, others going abroad to work from Tuesday
Certificates confirming the inoculation will be issued on the spot, Karnataka's deputy chief minister CN Ashwathnarayan said.(ANI)
Certificates confirming the inoculation will be issued on the spot, Karnataka's deputy chief minister CN Ashwathnarayan said.(ANI)
bengaluru news

Karnataka to vaccinate students, others going abroad to work from Tuesday

"The vaccination programme for students going to foreign countries to pursue their studies and those who need to travel to get employed in other countries will be launched on Tuesday," deputy chief minister CN Ashwathnarayan said.
READ FULL STORY
PTI | , Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 07:53 PM IST

Vaccination for students going abroad for studies and those who need to go overseas to get employed will start here from Tuesday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan has said.

"The vaccination programme for students going to foreign countries to pursue their studies and those who need to travel to get employed in other countries will be launched on Tuesday at 3 PM in the administrative block of the Bengaluru City University," Narayan, who heads the Covid-19 Task Force, said in a statement.

He asked students willing to get inoculated to possess visas, admission receipts, or any such relevant documents. Certificates confirming the inoculation will be issued on the spot, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 vaccine coronavirus covid-19 cn ashwathnarayan karnataka + 3 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.