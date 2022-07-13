Karnataka: Tweet on bus attack spurs police to action, accused caught day later
A Central Goods and Services Tax, or CGST, inspector called Devi Charan was traveling on a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Flybus from Bengaluru airport to Mysore on Sunday when two beer bottles came flying through a window and sent shards of glass all over sleeping passengers.
He took to Twitter after the incident to alert the police and other relevant authorities, saying that the passenger sitting by the window had fortunately escaped with only minor injuries.
However, there was no first aid kit in the public bus, he pointed out.
The passengers were shifted to another KSRTC bus soon after and Charan shared images from inside the bus that was attacked; pieces of glass could be seen covering nearby seats, one of which had been occupied by a baby.
"Two beer bottles came crashing into the Flybus from Bangalore Airport to Mysore while it was moving through Ramanagara. Passengers woke up to two simultaneous noises. Fortunately, the passenger sitting at that window seat sustained only minor injuries," he tweeted.
"We were shifted to another KSRTC bus. There is no first aid kit in the bus even to attend to the minor cuts to the passenger. Is it not a mandate to have first aid kit in public transport!?" he asked.
"The shards of glass also spread to nearby seats where passengers were sleeping, including a 15-month-old baby. No other person has been injured."
Officials swung into action soon after, with district police lodging a case and nabbing an accused a day later - one Mohammad Arif.
"A case has been registered in this regard. and one accused person Mohammad Arif is arrested," the official handle of the Ramanagara district police tweeted.
Lauding the quick and prompt response, Alok Kumar - the additional director-general (law and order) tweeted: "Appreciate swift action by SP Ramanagara regarding case in which two beer bottles were thrown damaging the windows of KSRTC bus and causing minor injuries to the passengers on Sunday night."
To this, the SP of Ramanagara replied, "Thank you sir."
-
Patna: 275 IEDs, country made rocket launchers recovered from Maoists hideouts
In a major crackdown, a special operations team of the CRPF's Cobra Battalion, STF, and district police have recovered 275 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), 25 cane bombs, a country made rocket launcher and other equipment from Maoists' hideouts at Aurangabad district in Patna, police said on Wednesday. Police recovered an assault rifle, SLR, country made rifle, DBBL gun, two UBGL, 380 live cartridges, wireless set, six hand grenades, pistols and five magazines so far.
-
Zoom lens: Trailing wild footprints from frames to fabrics
That's the spirit of wilderness that wildlife photographer Sudhir Shivaram endeavours to capture whenever he takes to the camera. But this time, there's more than what meets the eye as his clicks find a new meaning in a unique line of interior fabrics, The Hidden Animals of Tadoba. This wildlife-inspired collection is exhibited as part of an ongoing exhibition in the Capital, Kanchi: 2022-23 Collection of Luxury Interior Fabrics and More.
-
Bihar: Man allegedly inserts stick inside woman’s eyes; reason unknown
A 45-year-old woman is struggling to regain her eyesight after a man allegedly inserted a stick into her eyes late on Tuesday evening. The incident was reported from Dakla English village in Katihar district of Bihar. A police team led by Manihari sub-divisional police officer Manoj Kumar swung into action and arrested the accused on Wednesday afternoon. “We have arrested the accused Md Shamim and police are interrogating him,” SDPO said.
-
Indian couple from Vietnam caught in Delhi with 45 guns worth ₹22 lakh: Report
Customs officials at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport have arrested an Indian couple from Vietnam after 45 guns worth over Rs 22 lakh was seized from two bags in their possession. "They admitted (they had) previously smuggled 25 pieces of guns having a value of over Rs 12 lakh," a senior customs official at the national capital's IGI airport told news agency ANI. More guns were seen tossed into a plastic bag.
-
Bengaluru police arrest two-wheeler thief, 25 bikes recovered
Bengaluru police on Wednesday arrested a notorious two-wheeler thief and recovered 25 vehicles from him. "Mahalakshmi Layout police have arrested a two-wheeler thief and recovered 25 stolen bikes..." he tweeted. The 25 bikes consist of four scooters and 21 motorcycles. There are also some Karnataka-registered vehicles. Mahalakshmi Layout police, however, recovered 25 from one thief. One person wrote: "Interesting - 25 bikes. Was he running any 2-wheeler shop with those bikes? (Sic)"
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics