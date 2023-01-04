Karnataka: Two held with fake notes worth 4.5 lakh in Mangaluru

Karnataka Police on Tuesday detained two people with fake notes worth ₹4.5 lakh from Mangaluru.

According to police, the two accused were identified as Nizamuddin and Razim. Police recovered counterfeit notes worth ₹4.5 lakhs of ₹500 denomination. A robbed vehicle was also seized from them.

Police said both accused have past cases registered against them.

Commissioner of Police, Mangaluru N Shashi Kumar said Nizamuddin has five cases including two murder cases against him.

"The accused said they brought the notes from Bengaluru and they had paid ₹1.10 lakh to buy the fake notes. They also revealed that the person they got the fake notes from had told them that the money was printed in Coimbatore. We will verify it," the CP said.

The investigations are underway.