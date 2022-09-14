Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka: UNESCO expert visits Hoysaleshwara temple in Halebedu. Here is why

Karnataka: UNESCO expert visits Hoysaleshwara temple in Halebedu. Here is why

Updated on Sep 14, 2022 11:07 PM IST

Tiong Kian Boom, visited the Hoysaleshwara temple on Wednesday at Halebeedu and examined the architecture of Hoysalas

According to historians, the Hoysaleeshwara temple was constructed in the 12th century by a king named Vishnuvardhana of the Hoysala empire.(Representational image)(Image courtesy: Adam Hardy)
Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

After several attempts by the Karnataka government to put Hoysala temples on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) world heritage sites list, an expert, Tiong Kian Boom, visited the Hoysaleshwara temple on Wednesday at Halebeedu. He examined the architecture of Hoysalas and will submit a report to the UNESCO.

The Hindu reported that he discussed the boundary of the temple and structures within 100 metres of the temple with senior officers of the Archeological Survey of India (ASI). After this, Boom will visit the Hoysala temples in Belur and Somanathapura of Karnataka.

Among the people who accompanied Boom at the temple, was Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty who briefed him about the architectural brilliance of Hoysala temples.

Murty told reporters, “The Hoysala temples deserve the world heritage site tag and I hope they get it this time. Once these temples are listed as world heritage sites by the UNESCO, they will automatically draw tourists from across the globe and that will eventually help the local people here”

According to historians, the Hoysaleeshwara temple was constructed in the 12th century by a king named Vishnuvardhana of the Hoysala empire.

In Karnataka, Hampi and Pattadakal already own a tag of world heritage sites by the UNESCO. If Hoysala temple in Halebeedu gets the tag, it will be the third world heritage site in Karnataka.

