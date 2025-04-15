Karnataka woman thrashed with sticks outside mosque over domestic dispute, 6 arrested: Report

A 38-year-old woman was beaten by a group of men outside a mosque in Karnataka's Davangere locality after she was called there over a domestic dispute involving her husband, India Today reported. Bengaluru police confirmed that the accused have been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The incident, which occurred earlier this month, was captured on video and sparked outrage after being widely shared online. Police have since arrested six individuals in connection with the attack, the report added.

According to the publication, the survivor, Shabina Banu, works as a domestic help and lives with her husband and children. In her police complaint, she stated that her relative, Nasreen (32), had come to visit her on April 7. Later that day, they went to Bukkambudi hill with Shabina's children for a short outing before returning home.

After taking her medication and lying down to rest, Shabina said that Nasreen, who initially planned to leave, stayed back at the house. Around the same time, a man named Fayaz also visited. When Shabina’s husband, Jameel Ahmed Shameer, returned and saw both visitors at home, he reportedly took offence and approached the local mosque, Jama Masjid, with a complaint.

What happened on April 9?

Based on his grievance, mosque representatives summoned Shabina, Nasreen, and Fayaz on April 9. But as soon as they arrived near the mosque, Shabina was allegedly attacked by a group of men armed with sticks, pipes, and clubs. According to her complaint, the assailants also tried to hurl stones at her in an apparent attempt to kill her, the report further added.

The violent attack, caught on video, quickly went viral and triggered widespread criticism. Acting on her complaint, police arrested six suspects identified as Mohammad Niyaz, Mohammad Gauspeer, Chand Basha, Inayat Ullah, Dastagir, and Rasool. All six were named in the FIR filed by Shabina on April 11.

Authorities confirmed that the accused have been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up to probe the case further.

