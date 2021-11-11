Karnataka's Covid-19 tally rises by 328, 9 deaths

Karnataka reported 328 fresh Covid-19 cases and nine deaths on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections to 29,90,856 and the toll to 38,131.

The day also saw 247 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,44,669, a health department bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban continued to top in the number of cases (176), as the city saw 102 discharges and five deaths.

The total number of active cases in the state is now 8,027. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.27 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.74 per cent, the bulletin said.

Out of 9 deaths reported on Wednesday five were from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Dakshina Kannada (2) and one each from Bengaluru Rural and Ramanagara.

Among the districts where new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 176, Hassan 29, Mysuru 15, Chikkamagaluru 14, Dakshina Kannada 13, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district also headed the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,53,353, followed by Mysuru 1,79,345 and Tumakuru 1,20,911.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,30,482, followed by Mysuru 1,76,750 and Tumakuru 1,19,632. Cumulatively a total of 5,16,90,177 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,17,748 were done on Wednesday alone.