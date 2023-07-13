Amid soaring tomato prices across the country, a family of farmers in Karnataka’s Kolar district who cultivated the most valuable vegetable at a moment has hit the jackpot. The family sold 2,000 boxes of tomatoes for a whopping Rs. 38 lakhs, reported The Times of India. Karnataka's Kolar farmer sells 2000 boxes of tomatoes for Rs. 38 lakhs: Report

According to the report, Prabhakar Gupta and his brothers cultivated tomatoes in their 40-acre farm in Bethamangala village of Kolar district. On Tuesday, the brothers sold a 15kg box of tomatoes for Rs. 1, 900 each and ended up selling 2,000 boxes. The last best price for tomatoes they got was Rs. 800 per box which was in 2021. It is also reported that there are tomato farmers in Kolar who faced severe losses after bad tomato cultivation this season.

Tomato prices in Bengaluru continue to range from ₹100 to 120 per kilogram. The high prices have been attributed to the sudden temperature increase in March and April that resulted in pest attacks on tomato crops, leading to decreased yields and higher market rates.

Many tomato theft cases are also being reported in the southern state amid the demand for vegetables. Last week, A woman in Karnataka's Halebeedu alleged that tomatoes worth Rs. 2.5 lakh were stolen from her farm on Tuesday night, and she filed a case at the police station. She said that almost 60 kilograms of tomatoes which were in the bags at the farm were stolen by unknown people.