Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2022 results are out. Here are the details of toppers this year

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) declared the results of KCET(Karnataka Common Entrance Test) 2022 on Saturday and students can view their exam results on KEA website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/

A total of 2,10,829 students appeared for the KCET exam and KEA has even released the names of toppers in every stream.

According to Karnataka’s Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayan C.N, 1,71,656 students from Engineering, 1,39,968 students from veterinary science, 1,42,820 students from Animal Husbandry course, 1,42,750 students from Yoga and Naturopathy course and 1,74,568 students from B. Pharmacy course have qualified in the current year.

The toppers list

> Apoorv Tandon from National Public School of Yelahanka is the top-rank holder in the engineering category and he has scored 98.661 %

> In the Yoga and Naturopathy course, Hrishikesh Nagbhushan from National Center for Excellence in Bengaluru claimed the top rank with a score of 99.167 %. He has also topped in the veterinary science course as well with 98.333% of score

> In B.Sc. agricultural course, Arjun Ravishankar from HAL public school in Bengaluru is the top rank holder with a score of 96.292%

> In B.Pharmacy course, Shishir RK from Narayana school in Bengaluru is the top rank holder with a score of 98.889%

The exam was conducted on 16, 17 and 18 of June and a total of 2,16,525 students had registered for the exam this year. 486 Observers, 972 Special Invigilation Squad members, 486 custodians, 9,600 invigilators and a total of 20,483 officials were deployed to discharge the examination duties. The KEA had also released a provisional answer key to the KCET question paper on June 22.

