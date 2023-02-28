Kempegowda, Basavanna statues unveiling in March, says revenue min

Karnataka revenue minister R Ashoka said on Monday that the statues of 12th-century social reformer Basavanna and Kempegowda, credited with founding Bengaluru, will be unveiled in front of the Vidhana Soudha on March 23. Karnataka revenue minister R Ashoka said that the statues Basavanna and Kempegowda will be unveiled on March 23 (PTI)

The minister said that Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai would unveil the statues during a grand ceremony. The statues will be 4 meters in height and have equestrian postures, along with greenery around them, he said.

With an eye on the votes of two prominent communities, Lingayats and Vokkaligas, Bommai laid the foundation stones for installing the two statues in front of Vidhana Soudha, the seat of Karnataka legislature and secretariat, in January, people close to developments said.

The installation of statues of these two luminaries is also seen with political significance ahead of assembly elections this year, as Basavanna and Kempegowda are highly revered, especially by Lingayats and Vokkaligas, the two numerically and politically-dominant communities in the state.

In November last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a 108-feet tall bronze statue of Kempegowda, constructed in a 23-acre heritage park on the airport premises.

Kempegowda is known for his major contribution to the development of Bengaluru. He built the city of Bengaluru, and thus the statue has been named the ‘Statue of Prosperity.’ Kempegowda is also known to have developed around 1,000 lakes in the city to cater to drinking and agricultural needs.

Ashoka said that ‘Bengaluru Habba’ will be held from March 24 to 26 in memory of Kempegowda. Various events, including cultural activities, have been planned in all the constituencies of Bengaluru and 243 wards of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), he added.

“The festival is also a tribute to Bengaluru’s founder, Kempegowda. Plans are being made to hold a food festival, music events, art exhibition, vintage car and bike exhibition, and dog show, among other cultural events,” Ashoka said.