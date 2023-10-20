Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan slams ex-PM Devegowda, denies supporting JDS-BJP alliance

The chief minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, refuted former Prime Minister HD Devegowda’s statement where the latter said that Vijayan supported his decision to join hands with the BJP. Vijayan also expressed his dissatisfaction with Devegowda’s claims and called them ‘unfounded lies.’ Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

In an X post, Vijayan wrote, “I am absolutely astonished by H D Deve Gowda's recent statement! The mere notion that I would even entertain the idea of supporting a JDS-BJP alliance is nothing short of a delusional fantasy. It is utterly disgraceful for a seasoned politician like Deve Gowda to make such unfounded lies.”

The Kerala CM clarified that CPI(M) continues to fight with the forces of Sangh Parivar. “@cpimspeak has been an unwavering and unyielding force in the battle against the Sangh Parivar. There is no room for ambiguity in our stance,” added the Kerala CM.

Earlier, JDS supremo HD Devegowda stressed that he discussed the matter of alliance with BJP with all the units of his party. “We are part of the government of Kerala and our MLA is holding the position of a state minister there. All party units supported our decision to join the NDA. Our minister K Krishnakutty who is part of the left government has provided his consent for the alliance. Even Kerala CM was informed about our move, and he was okay with it.”

Devegowda’s comments created a political row in Kerala and the Congress alleged that the left party is in support of the BJP. “We had earlier raised this allegation. A party which is part of NDA is also part of the state cabinet of the Left government in Kerala led by Pinarayi Vijayan. Now that Deve Gowda has made a revelation, it's become clear that it is BJP that has linked the two parties,” said Kerala Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan.

