Kichcha Sudeepa: We don’t need to put Kannada film industry on the map, it has always been there
He rules Kannada film industry which has been churning out good content for years now, and with films such as Vikrant Rona and KGF 2, it is truly going global.
However, ask Kichcha Sudeepa if it’s only now that his industry is getting it’s due, and he refuses.
“By saying that, it is definitely humiliating other people of my industry, the seniors who have been working. For me, I don’t look at pan India. Kannada, or any other industry has survived only because of it’s seniors. They have done what they are supposed to do, in their eras, because of which the industry has survived and we are enjoying,” he reasons.
The 47-year-old, who stepped into films 25 years ago, has had other industries calling too because of the stardom he enjoys, such as Eega in Tamil, and Dabangg 3 in Hindi. He feels that thinking the current crop of artistes has made film industries what they are is “arrogance”.
“There are a couple of industries which were unable to grow to a certain level. Keeping that in mind, we should respect all seniors, who have worked so hard and brought it to the masses. That we are taking it anywhere else would be arrogance. I still think cinema is improving, everywhere globally. The way it tells stories has changed, perspectives have changed, and we are just incorporating whatever it is,” says Sudeepa.
He cites the example of budgets too, which have been increasing.
The actor continues, “We are stretching it a little more, sir. If earlier ₹10 were invested, we are going ahead with 30. Kannada has always been glory, I don’t think we need to put it on the map, it’s always been there. It’s just a matter of individual people getting on the map. That shouldn’t happen in the name of industry or language.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka minister steps down after accusations of sexual exploitation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka minister faces allegations of sexual exploitation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka HC refuses to stay proceedings against Kangana Ranaut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka man found alive just before autopsy, is responding to treatment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 8.25 lakh vaccinated in Karnataka so far: Health Department
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priya Anand: I have been spoilt in the Kannada film industry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka Congress chief sets ball rolling on ‘padayatra’ plan
- Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar intends to march to at least 100 assembly constituencies where the party lost in the 2018 elections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only 22% Covid-19 vaccination amid glitches on Day 1 in Bengaluru
- BBMP commissioner N Manjunath Prasad, said that the app and portal were unable to handle the traffic and the glitches needed to be fixed at the earliest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Who is stirring the caste cauldron in Karnataka?
- The Karnataka government has blamed the opposition for fishing in troubled waters by trying to take political advantage of the agitations but Yediyurappa may have to look within.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raashii Khanna: The fan base in south, you will find nowhere else, you feel you are answerable to them
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bangalore Talkies: The art of negotiation—Commercial Street edition
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Puneeth Rajkumar: Soon, we will have Kannada web shows as well
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's 1st Covid fatality: In Kalaburagi, memories of a harrowing time persist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka: Senior citizens, those with comorbidities to be jabbed from March 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Asha Bhat on making Kannada film debut with Roberrt: Darshan made it easy for me
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox