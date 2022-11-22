Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / K'nataka: CM Bommai directs officials to complete 7 lakh houses by February

K'nataka: CM Bommai directs officials to complete 7 lakh houses by February

bengaluru news
Published on Nov 22, 2022 02:58 PM IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday instructed the state housing department to complete seven lakh houses by the end of February next year.

K'nataka: CM Bommai directs officials to complete 7 lakh houses by February(PTI)
K'nataka: CM Bommai directs officials to complete 7 lakh houses by February(PTI)
ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday instructed the state housing department to complete seven lakh houses by the end of February next year.

CM Bommai was chairing a review meeting of the housing department on Monday and said that steps must be taken to complete the houses which are in various stages of completion.

"The government is ready to ensure adequate manpower to take up this project as a revolution. Officials must visit every district, hold meetings and solve problems on the spot," said CM Bommai.

He said that the construction of houses under various government schemes must be the subject of priority.

"We are targeting to complete two lakh additional houses of previous years and two to three lakh houses of the current year. This target must be achieved in the next three months," said CM Bommai.

He also directed officials to hold meeting a meeting with heads of all private banks and discuss the loan disbursements for beneficiaries of urban areas.

He said that a grant of Rs.1089 crore has been sanctioned by the state and the union government, and assured that there is no shortage of funds to build as targetted by the government.

"The government can disburse the loan in advance for the initial payment towards houses, and collect the money back from the beneficiaries in instalments with the condition to the repayment of the loan to the government," he said.

Housing Minister V Somanna, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance Department) ISN Prasad, Housing Department Secretary Dr J Ravishankar, KHB Commissioner Kavita S Mannikeri, Chief Minister's Principal Secretary N Manjunath Prasad and others attended the meeting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru karnataka
bengaluru karnataka

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out