K'nataka: CM Bommai directs officials to complete 7 lakh houses by February

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday instructed the state housing department to complete seven lakh houses by the end of February next year.

CM Bommai was chairing a review meeting of the housing department on Monday and said that steps must be taken to complete the houses which are in various stages of completion.

"The government is ready to ensure adequate manpower to take up this project as a revolution. Officials must visit every district, hold meetings and solve problems on the spot," said CM Bommai.

He said that the construction of houses under various government schemes must be the subject of priority.

"We are targeting to complete two lakh additional houses of previous years and two to three lakh houses of the current year. This target must be achieved in the next three months," said CM Bommai.

He also directed officials to hold meeting a meeting with heads of all private banks and discuss the loan disbursements for beneficiaries of urban areas.

He said that a grant of Rs.1089 crore has been sanctioned by the state and the union government, and assured that there is no shortage of funds to build as targetted by the government.

"The government can disburse the loan in advance for the initial payment towards houses, and collect the money back from the beneficiaries in instalments with the condition to the repayment of the loan to the government," he said.

Housing Minister V Somanna, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance Department) ISN Prasad, Housing Department Secretary Dr J Ravishankar, KHB Commissioner Kavita S Mannikeri, Chief Minister's Principal Secretary N Manjunath Prasad and others attended the meeting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON