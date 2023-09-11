Kolar MP and 19 others booked for obstructing forest operation: Cops

At least 20 people including Kolar Member of Parliament (MP) S Muniswamy were booked for allegedly obstructing a forest encroachment clearance operation on Saturday, police officers familiar with the matter said on Sunday, adding that three separate cases were registered at the Srinivasapura police station. At least 20 including Kolar MP booked for obstructing forest encroachment clearance operation. (ANI)

Among those accused by the police include MP Muniswamy, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district president Venugopal, and BJP leader Chandra Reddy.

A total of 20 people been named as accused for their alleged involvement in obstructing the forest department during the encroachment clearance operation.

The forest department officers justified the operation saying the matter of encroachment eviction has been escalated to the attention of the DC.

The Supreme Court has unequivocally directed the clearance of forest encroachments, leading to the ongoing operation that commenced on August 23.

Given the absence of suitable responses and a 2020 letter addressed to the DC requesting the return of land under the possession of farmers to the Forest Department remaining unanswered, the department undertook the encroachment clearance operation with the aim of preserving the forest’s greenery for future generations.

Forest officials stressed the legality of the forest encroachment clearance operation in the Srinivasapura forest range.

“The court order, prohibits the use of protected forest areas for any other purpose. Notably, an area of 4060 acres had been declared a protected forest in the gazette notification in the year 1934 itself,” DCF V Yedukondalu told HT.

He said department jurisdiction does not extend to these protected forest areas, and document creation through mutation is not permissible.

The forest land in question had been falsely documented and used for commercial and agricultural purposes over the past three decades.

Therefore, the forest department maintains exclusive authority over the land within the protected forest area, he added. “We have registered three separate cases against 20 villagers including MP Muni swamy and others following complaint by forest officers,” B Dayanand, Srinivaspura circle inspector told HT.

All were booked under Section 353 (assault to deter public servant to deter duty), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (threatening with life), 425 (causing damage to property) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he added.