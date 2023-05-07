KSTDC's Mayura hotels to give 50 per cent discount for voters of Karnataka polls

The state-run hotels in Karnataka announced the 50 per cent discount for those who vote on May 10 for assembly elections in the state. This offer can be availed at all Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation run Mayura hotels across the state on May 10. The department announced the move, to encourage people to step out and vote on a polling day. The polling for assembly polls in Karnataka will be held on May 10.

A statement by the KSTDC read, “In order to encourage voter turnout in the upcoming Assembly General Elections in the State, Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation is pleased to offer a special discount of 50% on stay at 'Mayura' hotels owned by the Corporation across the State to the voting public/tourists. The public who wants to avail the said special discount should vote compulsorily and take advantage of this facility.” The state-run Mayura hotels are located across Karnataka and at all major tourist places in the state.

Meanwhile, the election commission is gearing up for conducting polls on Wednesday in Karnataka in all 224 constituencies. Both Congress and the BJP have shown confidence in winning the mandate and JD(S) also claimed that the party once again is going to play a key role in Karnataka politics. The results for the Karnataka assembly polls will be declared on May 13.