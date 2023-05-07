PM Narendra Modi to hold a short road show in Bengaluru today. Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s grand road show in Bengaluru reached the second day and he will conduct the rally for about 10 kilometers on Sunday. As there is a NEET exam scheduled, PM Modi will wrap up the road show by 11.30 am, said the state unit of BJP. PM Modi at Bengaluru road show on Saturday

According to Prime Minister’s schedule, he will begin the road show at 10 am from Kempegowda statue at New Tippasandra Road. His vehicle will move towards the HAL 2nd stage, Old Madras Road and the road show will conclude at Trinity circle by 11.30 am. With this, the two day long mega road show of PM Modi in Karnataka’s capital will come to an end. On Saturday, PM Modi held a 26 kilometers road show in the city and covered most parts of South Bengaluru. After the road show, he tweeted, “If only words could describe what I just saw in Bengaluru! I bow to the people of this vibrant city for showering me with affection that I will cherish for my entire life.”

According to Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, around a million people showed up for this mega road show. It was initially scheduled to be a single day long rally which was set to cover 17 constituencies out of 28 constituencies in Bengaluru. However, keeping the traffic snarls in mind, the state unit of BJP has divided it into a two-day road show.

The polling for Karnataka assembly elections will be held on Wednesday and the results will be declared on May 13.