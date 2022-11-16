K’taka: 15-year-old dies by suicide after being accused of cheating in exam

A 15-year-old student in Bengaluru died by suicide on Sunday after she was allegedly insulted by the teacher for cheating during an exam, police said.

According to the police, she was studying in Class 10 in a school in Banaswadi area of the city and her parents have alleged that the school was responsible for her death. The school authorities, however, backed the student’s teacher.

Police also recovered an alleged suicide note from the student’s room. An officer privy to the investigation said the student had written that she was unable to forget what had happened in the school, and that she could not live with the guilt. She also apologised to her parents and family members for taking the extreme step, the officer said.

According to the police complaint filed by the student’s father, she was caught cheating during an exam and was reprimanded by a teacher in front of the entire class.

The complaint alleged that she felt humiliated because of the teacher’s actions and died by suicide.

On Monday, the parents and relatives of the victim protested in front of the school with the girl’s body.

Based on preliminary investigation the father’s complain, the Ramamurty Nagar police registered an unnatural death report.

“Further probe is on and the statements of teachers, students and other staff will be recorded,” the officer said.

Jurisdictional Block Education Officer (BEO) Jayaprakash said they would probe the allegations and take necessary action against the teacher and the school.

The school authorities said they were not aware of the incident till Monday.

The school’s principal defended the teacher and said she was not responsible for the student’s death. She added that they had proof to back the cheating charge against the deceased student and that the teacher had only asked her not to repeat it.

Last week, another Class 10 student in the city died by suicide after jumping from a residential apartment building.

According to the police, the student had been caught cheating during a test and was asked to stand outside the class as punishment.

The police said that the student left the school and climbed to the 14th floor of an apartment complex from where he jumped.