K'taka Cong says Eshwarappa's clean chit is to save dignity of Bommai govt

After former Karnataka minister K S Eshwarappa got a clean chit from the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in contractor Santosh Patil suicide case, state Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is covering up the bribery case of their leaders and the 'B report' is a trick to maintain the dignity of the government.

Speaking to media persons, Shivakumar said, "During the investigation of the Santosh Patil suicide case, then Chief Minister Yediyurappa and Home Minister had already given a certificate that he would be acquitted. If the government says they are innocent before the investigation, there will be pressure on the investigators. B report has been submitted today to maintain the dignity of the government. Everyone knows the facts of this case."

Read: ‘Going on journey of no return’: Contractor who accused BJP minister found dead

"Ministers Govinda Karajola, Ramesh Jarakiholi, Murugesh Nirani had stated that Santosh Patil had completed the work. He wrote a letter to the Prime Minister and party leaders and stated his problem. Santosh Patil's wife has also written a letter to the Governor. However, the government has not been able to provide justice to them," he added.

The Congress leader said Santosh Patil was a BJP activist and the BJP government should be "ashamed" of covering up this case.

"He gave any B report and the people of the state know that this is a 40 per cent commission government. His own party leaders said this. There are reports that the rates are fixed for posts in government departments. Everyone knows that the President of the Contractors Association Kempanna wrote a letter to the Prime Minister," said Shivakumar.

He said people will not forgive the "40 per cent commission government". The Congress leader further said that if a BJP worker does not get justice in the BJP government then how will the common people get the same.

Read: Contractor's death: Karnataka CM rejects interference in inquiry

He said that the BJP government is covering up the bribery case of their leaders.

Santosh Patil, a BJP leader and contractor was found dead in a lodge in Udupi on April 12. Patil had accused the then Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa of corruption. Patil had sent out a “death note” to his friends via WhatsApp, in which he said, “I am going on a journey of no return. Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa is directly responsible for my death, and he should be punished.”

Patil is said to have spent over Rs. 15 lakh on bribes alone, reports said.

Following the row over his alleged role in the suicide of Patil, Eshwarappa tendered his resignation.