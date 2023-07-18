Lamps appear on Bengaluru's unfinished Ejipura flyover, Twitter in splits

Bengaluru’s Ejipura flyover which remained unfinished for half a decade now made headlines once again after a few light lamps were seen on it recently. The picture of flyover pillars with lamps on them kept the netizens guessing about the future of this flyover. A techie named Arnav Gupta shared a picture of lamps on the flyover and wrote, “Since the flyover will never be built, we are using the pillars as lamp posts now.” Lamps appear on Bengaluru's unfinished Ejipura flyover.

The tweet took the internet by storm, and people guessed what the lamps are going to be used for. A user said, “Lamp posts are meanwhile serving the purpose of cable support.. cable supports are serving the purpose of walkways.. walkways are serving the purpose of roads.. that's called the circle of life.”

Another user named Basu commented, “Amazing view! Few hundred years it will be called the 12 apostles of Koramangala! View from the top, fine dining 7 star restaurant on pillars overlooking traffic!”

The Ejipura flyover has been the internet's favorite with many lighthearted memes on social media. The construction of a flyover that is supposed to connect Ejipura with Madiwala has been in pipeline for a while now and the civic body has already floated many tenders.

Initially, this four-lane flyover 2.5-kilometer tender was given to Kolkata-based construction firm Simplex Infrastructure Limited and it missed multiple deadlines despite several warnings and even served two notices. With the construction taken up in May 2017 and the 30-month deadline ending in November 2019, so far only 42.83% of the ₹204-crore project has been completed. In March 2022, the BBMP floated a fresh tender, but the construction remains incomplete.

