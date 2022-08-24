Leopard on loose, 22 Belagavi schools shift to online classes
Deputy commissioner Nitesh Patil asked the 22 schools, which were given a holiday on Monday, to continue with online classes. “Until the situation is resolved, the classes will continue online. Further instructions will be provided based on the progress,” he said.
The Belagavi forest officials have intensified the operation to catch the leopard spotted within the city limits two weeks ago.
Meanwhile, 200 personnel from the forest and the police department continued the operations to capture the leopard on Monday night. The police brought 20 dogs and drones to locate the leopard. Forest department sources said that the elephants from the Sakrebailu camp near Shivamogga will also be brought to help the staff.
The police have blocked all roads leading to the entrance of the golf course near Belgaum Club and diverted vehicles from alternative routes to avoid entry of people in areas where the operation to catch the animal is in progress.
On Tuesday, infrared stable cameras that can recognise shapes using artificial intelligence were pressed into service.
Briefing on the developments, forest minister Umesh Katti said: “The leopard will be caught soon. The forest department is taking the necessary (steps). Shooters are also accompanying officials deployed to trap the leopard.”
A video of the leopard crossing the Club Road near the military area, shot by a bus driver, was circulated widely on social media on Monday.
The leopard was first spotted on August 5 when it attacked two construction workers in Jadhav Nagar. While the forest department set up camera traps and cages to nab the animal, the efforts have remained futile. The department earlier stated that the leopard escaped into the golf course on August 8. As a precautionary step, the schools were closed from August 8 to 17.
Worli fishers on hunger strike to protest delay in registration
Mumbai Five fishermen operating from Lotus Jetty in Worli began an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan, on Monday, to protest a three-year-long delay by the fisheries department in registering their fish workers' cooperative, Vanchit Machhimar Haji Ali Sahkari Sangathana Maryadit (VMHASSM). Twenty-five fishers from the area have been attempting to organise themselves under the banner since at June 2019.
Reservation issue: Panchamasalis threaten to intensify stir for quota
The Panchamasalis, the biggest sub-sect within the Lingayat community, on Tuesday threatened to intensify its agitation and “gherao” Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on October 23 if chief minister Basavaraj Bommai-led state government does not resolve its reservation-related request within that time fram. Bharatiya Janata Party legislator from Bijapur city (Vijayapura) Basanagouda Patil (Yatnal) said on Tuesday that those who did not support their struggle for better reservation will become “ex-MLA and ex-minister”.
Pune fire dept initiates inquiry into SP College tree falling incident
The Pune fire brigade department has initiated an inquiry to the incident where a fire officer from Janta Vasahat fire station reached the SP College on bike and did not send a fire brigade vehicle after a huge tree fell on the campus claiming the life of a gardener on Monday. Around 10 am on Monday, a 30-foot-tall tree, affected by termite infestation, fell when some workers were working near the spot.
Life-saving equipment at Haj House Covid facility to be given to other Lko hospitals
LUCKNOW Life-saving equipment kept unused in the temporary Covid hospital at Haj House will be distributed among government hospitals in the state capital, as per a decision of the health department. Patients in need of admission are getting the facility at KGMU, and a few private hospitals too. At present, 14 patients are admitted to Covid facilities in the state capital. The hospitals are required to take the equipment within one week.
SPPU to direct its colleges to conduct a safety audit of trees & campus infra
Taking serious note of the tree-falling incident at the SP college campus yesterday in which one person died, the Savitribai Phule Pune University and its affiliated colleges have flagged the issue of students' safety inside college campuses, with the SPPU instructing all its colleges to review their disaster management systems and also carry out a safety audit of all dangerous trees and buildings within their campuses.
