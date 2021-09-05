Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Locals in Bengaluru plant paddy saplings in potholes, offer boat rides for 20
The residents planted the saplings and also offered boat rides to protest against the poor condition of roads. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
bengaluru news

Locals in Bengaluru plant paddy saplings in potholes, offer boat rides for 20

  • The unique protest was conducted by Changemakers of Kanakapura Road Association, which along with local residents, conducted the protest against BDA (Bengaluru Development Authority), demanding repair of the Anjanapura main road.
ANI
SEP 05, 2021

To draw the attention of the Karnataka government and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) towards the poor condition of the roads, residents of Anjanapura in Bengaluru planted paddy saplings in the water-filled potholes on Saturday.

To press home their point, the residents also brought a boat and offered rides for 20 per passenger.

The unique protest was conducted by Changemakers of Kanakapura Road Association, which along with local residents, conducted the protest against BDA (Bengaluru Development Authority), demanding repair of the Anjanapura main road.

