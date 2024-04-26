Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Karnataka records voter turnout of 9.21% by 9am. Full list

Karnataka’s fourteen Lok Sabha constituencies out of 28 are going to polls today and voters have been lining up since the morning to use their democratic franchise in the southern state. Fourteen Lok Sabha seats out of 28 are going to polls today in Karnataka and a voter turnout of 9.21% was recorded in the state between 7-9am. Dakshina Kannada district stood top with 14.33% of voting in the early hours whereas Mandya and Chamarajanagar recorded lower turnout with 7.70% of voting in the first hours.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Karnataka records voter turnout of 9.21% by 9am