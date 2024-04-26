 Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Karnataka records voter turnout of 9.21% by 9am. Full list | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
New Delhi
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Karnataka records voter turnout of 9.21% by 9am. Full list

ByHT News Desk
Apr 26, 2024 10:55 AM IST

Dakshina Kannada district stood top with 14.33% of voting in the early hours whereas Mandya and Chamarajanagar recorded lower turnout with 7.70% of voting.

Karnataka’s fourteen Lok Sabha constituencies out of 28 are going to polls today and voters have been lining up since the morning to use their democratic franchise in the southern state. Fourteen Lok Sabha seats out of 28 are going to polls today in Karnataka and a voter turnout of 9.21% was recorded in the state between 7-9am. Dakshina Kannada district stood top with 14.33% of voting in the early hours whereas Mandya and Chamarajanagar recorded lower turnout with 7.70% of voting in the first hours.

Also Read - Lok Sabha election 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman, maternal uncle vote in Bengaluru South's Jayanagar

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Here is the voting percentage in fourteen Lok Sabha seats of Karnataka by 9am

Chikmagalur - 12.82%

Hassan - 8.23%

Dakshina Kannada - 14.33%

Chitradurga - 7.73%

Tumkur - 9.57%

Mandya - 7.70%

Mysore - 11.01%

Chamarajanagar - 7.70%

Bangalore Rural - 8.39%

Bangalore North - 8.64%

Bangalore central - 8.14%

Bangalore South - 9.08%

Chikkballapur - 8.74%

Kolar - 8.30%

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Cities / Bengaluru / Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Karnataka records voter turnout of 9.21% by 9am. Full list
© 2024 HindustanTimes
