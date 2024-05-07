Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3: Karnataka sees 9.45% voter turnout at 9:30am
As of 9:30 am this morning, the overall voter turnout across the 14 constituencies was at 9.45 per cent.
Karnataka's democratic spirit was on full display on Tuesday as citizens turned up in crowds to exercise their franchise in the ongoing Lok Sabha election. As polling booths across the state opened their doors at 7 am this morning, voters queued up eagerly, braving the scorching sun and long queues to cast their votes.
As many as 14 out of the total 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka are voting day, including Bijapur, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Bellary, Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bidar, Koppal, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere and Shivamogga.
The constituencies in south Karnataka, including Bengaluru, went for polls during the second phase on April 26.
Preliminary reports from the Election Commission indicate an overall voter turnout of 9.45 per cent across the 14 constituencies in Karnataka as of 9:30 am this morning.
Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat saw the highest voting, at around 11.39 per cent, while, Raichur recorded the lowest turnout, at 8.27 per cent.
Here is the voting percentage in the fourteen Lok Sabha seats of Karnataka by 9.30 am:
- Chikkodi - 10.81 per cent
- Belgaum - 9.48 per cent
- Bagalkot - 8.59 per cent
- Bijapur - 9.26 per cent
- Gulbarga - 8.71 per cent
- Raichur - 8.27 per cent
- Bidar - 8.90 per cent
- Koppal - 8.79 per cent
- Bellary - 10.37 per cent
- Haveri - 8.62 per cent
- Dharwad - 9.38 per cent
- Uttara Kannada - 11.07 per cent
- Davanagere - 9.11 per cent
- Shivamogga - 11.39 per cent
The Election Commission has deployed adequate security personnel to ensure smooth conduct of the polling process and to maintain law and order in the state.