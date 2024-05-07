 Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3: Karnataka sees 9.45% voter turnout at 9:30am | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3: Karnataka sees 9.45% voter turnout at 9:30am

ByYamini C S
May 07, 2024 10:21 AM IST

As of 9:30 am this morning, the overall voter turnout across the 14 constituencies was at 9.45 per cent.

Karnataka's democratic spirit was on full display on Tuesday as citizens turned up in crowds to exercise their franchise in the ongoing Lok Sabha election. As polling booths across the state opened their doors at 7 am this morning, voters queued up eagerly, braving the scorching sun and long queues to cast their votes.

Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat saw the highest voting, at around 11.39 per cent, while, Raichur recorded the lowest turnout, at 8.27 per cent.(AFP/Representational)
Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat saw the highest voting, at around 11.39 per cent, while, Raichur recorded the lowest turnout, at 8.27 per cent.(AFP/Representational)

As many as 14 out of the total 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka are voting day, including Bijapur, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Bellary, Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bidar, Koppal, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere and Shivamogga.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The constituencies in south Karnataka, including Bengaluru, went for polls during the second phase on April 26.

ALSO READ | Why nearly 50 per cent of Bengaluru people stay away from voting, experts discuss

Preliminary reports from the Election Commission indicate an overall voter turnout of 9.45 per cent across the 14 constituencies in Karnataka as of 9:30 am this morning.

Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat saw the highest voting, at around 11.39 per cent, while, Raichur recorded the lowest turnout, at 8.27 per cent.

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Karnataka witnesses over 69% voter turnout. Bangalore Central lowest

Here is the voting percentage in the fourteen Lok Sabha seats of Karnataka by 9.30 am:

  1. Chikkodi - 10.81 per cent
  2. Belgaum - 9.48 per cent
  3. Bagalkot - 8.59 per cent
  4. Bijapur - 9.26 per cent
  5. Gulbarga - 8.71 per cent
  6. Raichur - 8.27 per cent
  7. Bidar - 8.90 per cent
  8. Koppal - 8.79 per cent
  9. Bellary - 10.37 per cent
  10. Haveri - 8.62 per cent
  11. Dharwad - 9.38 per cent
  12. Uttara Kannada - 11.07 per cent
  13. Davanagere - 9.11 per cent
  14. Shivamogga - 11.39 per cent

The Election Commission has deployed adequate security personnel to ensure smooth conduct of the polling process and to maintain law and order in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3: Karnataka sees 9.45% voter turnout at 9:30am
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On