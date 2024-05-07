Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3: Karnataka sees 9.45% voter turnout at 9:30am

Karnataka's democratic spirit was on full display on Tuesday as citizens turned up in crowds to exercise their franchise in the ongoing Lok Sabha election. As polling booths across the state opened their doors at 7 am this morning, voters queued up eagerly, braving the scorching sun and long queues to cast their votes. Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat saw the highest voting, at around 11.39 per cent, while, Raichur recorded the lowest turnout, at 8.27 per cent.(AFP/Representational)

As many as 14 out of the total 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka are voting day, including Bijapur, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Bellary, Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bidar, Koppal, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere and Shivamogga.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The constituencies in south Karnataka, including Bengaluru, went for polls during the second phase on April 26.

ALSO READ | Why nearly 50 per cent of Bengaluru people stay away from voting, experts discuss

Preliminary reports from the Election Commission indicate an overall voter turnout of 9.45 per cent across the 14 constituencies in Karnataka as of 9:30 am this morning.

Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat saw the highest voting, at around 11.39 per cent, while, Raichur recorded the lowest turnout, at 8.27 per cent.

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Karnataka witnesses over 69% voter turnout. Bangalore Central lowest

Here is the voting percentage in the fourteen Lok Sabha seats of Karnataka by 9.30 am:

Chikkodi - 10.81 per cent Belgaum - 9.48 per cent Bagalkot - 8.59 per cent Bijapur - 9.26 per cent Gulbarga - 8.71 per cent Raichur - 8.27 per cent Bidar - 8.90 per cent Koppal - 8.79 per cent Bellary - 10.37 per cent Haveri - 8.62 per cent Dharwad - 9.38 per cent Uttara Kannada - 11.07 per cent Davanagere - 9.11 per cent Shivamogga - 11.39 per cent

The Election Commission has deployed adequate security personnel to ensure smooth conduct of the polling process and to maintain law and order in the state.