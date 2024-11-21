Menu Explore
Lokayukta raids on four government officials in Karnataka

PTI |
Nov 21, 2024 11:12 AM IST

The raids are underway in Bengaluru, Mandya, and Chikkaballapura

The Karnataka Lokayukta on Thursday conducted simultaneous raids on the properties of four government officials in the state, official sources said.

Representational Image
Representational Image

The raids are underway in Bengaluru, Mandya, and Chikkaballapura, they said. Searches are on at many locations linked to these officials, as part of investigations into disproportionate assets cases. Lokayukta officials are verifying documents, assets and valuables, they added.

More details awaited.

(Also Read: 'Am I speaking in Urdu?': Karnataka Minister reacts angrily to student's Kannada comment, orders action)

