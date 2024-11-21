Lokayukta raids on four government officials in Karnataka
The raids are underway in Bengaluru, Mandya, and Chikkaballapura
The Karnataka Lokayukta on Thursday conducted simultaneous raids on the properties of four government officials in the state, official sources said.
The raids are underway in Bengaluru, Mandya, and Chikkaballapura, they said. Searches are on at many locations linked to these officials, as part of investigations into disproportionate assets cases. Lokayukta officials are verifying documents, assets and valuables, they added.
More details awaited.
