Long commutes, poor infrastructure undermine quality of life in Bengaluru, reveals IISc study: Report

While Bengaluru residents may enjoy access to modern amenities, rising incomes, and consumer comforts, their daily lives are marred by long commutes, traffic chaos, and a lack of pedestrian-friendly spaces — according to a revealing new study by researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), accessed by The New Indian Express. Research from IISc reveals that despite Bengaluru's modern amenities, residents suffer from long commutes and inadequate infrastructure.(PTI)

Unveiled at the 1st World Symposium on Sustainable Transport and Liveability, the report draws a sharp contrast between Bengaluru’s standard of living and the actual quality of life it offers its residents.

Professor Ashish Verma, convenor of IISc’s Sustainable Transportation Lab, explained the distinction between the two, saying that standard of living reflects material wealth — things like owning a car or high income. But quality of life is what people feel every day: how long it takes to commute, how much stress it causes, and the toll it takes on physical and mental health.

The report underscores a harsh reality — Bengaluru is ill-equipped to support active, healthy lifestyles. Infrastructure for walking and cycling is severely lacking, contributing to both poor health outcomes and a diminished sense of well-being, it said.

While Bengaluru’s government has taken cues from global cities, especially Singapore, the report criticizes the city’s habit of borrowing ideas without tailoring them to local realities.

Verma cited the much-discussed tunnel road project as an example, saying that the per capita income of people in Singapore is around 84,000 dollars, and they've tightly controlled car ownership to 120 cars per 1,000 people. In contrast, Bengaluru is already at over 165 cars per 1,000 and growing fast, despite a per capita income of just 3,000 dollars.

One of the report’s strongest recommendations is the creation of a dedicated national service cadre for urban and transport systems, to bridge the significant gap in expertise and execution in Indian cities. Verma also emphasized that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, not the Indian Roads Congress, should take the lead in framing holistic urban mobility guidelines.

The IISc study outlines six key focus areas for improving Bengaluru’s liveability through transport:

Well being Health and happiness Liveability or quality of life Equity and accessibility Environmental quality and disaster resilience Other transport aspects related to liveability and quality of life.

Importantly, the report calls for a deeper look into how transportation systems intersect with social justice. Streets must be designed not just for speed and efficiency, but for walkability, affordability, and inclusivity, the report said. It also pushes for spatial studies on access to essential services, pointing out that mobility shouldn’t be a privilege, but a public right.