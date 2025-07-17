‘Why are all landlords like this?’: Bengaluru tenant’s Reddit post sparks viral debate

A Bengaluru tenant’s post on Reddit has sparked a viral conversation around the challenges of renting in India’s ‘tech capital’. The tenant, who shared a series of screenshots of WhatsApp messages with their landlord, captioned the post: “Why all landlords are like this?” — a sentiment that resonated widely across the platform. Bengaluru has seen several such incidents of late, wherein landlords have a list of demands for their tenants.

The screenshots showed a string of messages from the landlord regarding rent, water bill, reminders to keep windows shut during rain, keep the gate closed, instructions not to allow delivery personnel past the ground floor, and a reminder that only one bike is allowed to be parked for a 1BHK unit.

The post, within hours, amassed over 200 upvotes and 180 comments, with users sharing their own landlord horror stories. Some criticized the micromanagement and tone of the messages, calling it "passive aggressive" and "annoying". Others empathized with landlords, citing concerns over property damage and security.

One comment read, “Noting down exact time of someone coming is what cracked me up and passive aggressiveness.”

Another user quipped, “Bro change your home asap he will make you crazy.”

“I see he's cribbing for 3 things: Leaving windows open during rains; Your guests leaving the gate open; More vehicles parked than what was agreed upon (allegedly). Which of these makes him a bad landlord?” a response said.

“I'm a landlord and this is definitely not acceptable. The tenant is paying rent and little things should be ignored. The house will be painted after he vacates and small things can be taken care then. No need to harass the tenant,” another said.