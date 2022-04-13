Man apprehended at Bengaluru Airport with gold stitched into his clothes

Last week, a man arrived at Kempegowda International Airport from Dubai wearing custom-stitched trousers and briefs with gold paste worth approximately ₹26.7 lakh. Customs agents apprehended him, seized the gold, and charged him with duty evasion and smuggling.

According to sources, the ingenious smuggling scheme began on Thursday night when a flight from Dubai landed. Customs agents stationed in the arrival area conducted passenger profiling and apprehended the man who was acting suspiciously as passengers landed and went to retrieve their luggage.

Customs agents also noticed something out of the ordinary about his Gulf travel patterns after he was questioned. After that, he was frisked. They discovered anything unusual about his briefs and trousers during the inspection, and it was later discovered that his briefs and trousers were sewn with gold paste bands.

Officers took his waistbands and weighed them, determining that they weighed 541.3 grammes and were worth ₹26.7 lakh. He was charged with smuggling as well as failing to pay customs duties. A new investigation is underway to determine whether the suspect is part of an international gold smuggling ring.

In a similar case, two men were arrested at Kempegowda International Airport earlier this year. Each defendant was said to have 430 grammes of gold paste in their rectum. The gold seized was estimated to be worth ₹41.6 lakh. The two men who arrived from Delhi have been apprehended.