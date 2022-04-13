Man apprehended at Bengaluru Airport with gold stitched into his clothes
Last week, a man arrived at Kempegowda International Airport from Dubai wearing custom-stitched trousers and briefs with gold paste worth approximately ₹26.7 lakh. Customs agents apprehended him, seized the gold, and charged him with duty evasion and smuggling.
A male passenger's attempt to smuggle gold was foiled by customs officials at Kempegowda International Airport, who discovered nearly 500 grams of gold hidden in his underpants and trousers.
According to sources, the ingenious smuggling scheme began on Thursday night when a flight from Dubai landed. Customs agents stationed in the arrival area conducted passenger profiling and apprehended the man who was acting suspiciously as passengers landed and went to retrieve their luggage.
Customs agents also noticed something out of the ordinary about his Gulf travel patterns after he was questioned. After that, he was frisked. They discovered anything unusual about his briefs and trousers during the inspection, and it was later discovered that his briefs and trousers were sewn with gold paste bands.
Officers took his waistbands and weighed them, determining that they weighed 541.3 grammes and were worth ₹26.7 lakh. He was charged with smuggling as well as failing to pay customs duties. A new investigation is underway to determine whether the suspect is part of an international gold smuggling ring.
In a similar case, two men were arrested at Kempegowda International Airport earlier this year. Each defendant was said to have 430 grammes of gold paste in their rectum. The gold seized was estimated to be worth ₹41.6 lakh. The two men who arrived from Delhi have been apprehended.
Bougainvillea and Summer Plant Science Fest ends in Lucknow
The two-day Bougainvillea Festival and Summer Plant Science Festival concluded at the CSIR-NBRI with a valedictory ceremony on Wednesday. Prof Pradeep Kumar Mishra, vice-chancellor, AKTU, Lucknow, was the chief guest at the valedictory ceremony and Pankaj Gupta, artist, was present as guest of honour. Prof Mishra congratulated the institute for organising the festival. Prof Mishra also distributed prizes to the winners of various competitions organised as part of the Fest.
Dissatisfied Congress' MLAs to hold confidential meeting in Dehradun
Discontent is brewing in the Uttarakhand Congress following the recent organisational revamp of the state unit with a section of party MLAs likely to meet here soon. Three-time MLA from Dharchula Harish Dhami, who is among the disgruntled legislators, on Wednesday accused the party leadership of ignoring merit in the new appointments. Though the MLAs were scheduled to meet here this evening, some could not reach on time.
Cash reward on ex-MP Atiq’s son Ali increased to ₹50,000
The cash reward declared for the arrest of former MP and Mafiosi-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad's second son Ali has been increased to ₹50,000. In a property dealer Zeeshan aka Janu's FIR, Zeeshan had alleged that Ali had made him talk to his father (Atiq) lodged in Ahmedabad Jail. Atiq had allegedly instructed Ali and his aides to beat up Zeeshan and his two relatives when he refused to pay up.
By 2025, UP to be TB-free: Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak
The Uttar Pradesh government has set a deadline for eradicating tuberculosis by 2025 and malaria by 2030, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said on Wednesday. Pathak, who is also the health minister, said the government would run 'Dastak' campaign from April 15 to 30. “The campaign is aimed at checking outbreak of diseases like JE, dengue and chikangunya, and for this an inter-departmental coordination approach is being resorted to,” he said.
EIB team calls on UP chief secretary, discusses Metro projects
A European Investment Bank delegation, led by Catherine Ashton, called on chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and discussed the ongoing Metro rail projects in the state, on Wednesday. Metro, he added, was convenient, affordable, quick and an environment-friendly mode of transport that had changed the image of cities. The CS told the delegation that the state government was committed to completing all the Metro projects on time.
