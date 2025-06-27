Man falls 50 feet from tree while trying to pluck jackfruit in Bengaluru, suffers injuries. Video

In a bizarre development, an inebriated man climbed a tree near the Police Commissioner’s Office in Bengaluru on Thursday afternoon to pluck jackfruit and ended up falling 50 feet to the ground, sustaining serious injuries, a video of which is going viral on social media. The incident occurred near Embassy Apartments on Ali Asker Road, Bengaluru.

The incident caused panic in the area, with a crowd gathering below the tree and watching the man dangle from a branch.

The man, who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, had climbed the jackfruit tree near Embassy Apartments on Ali Asker Road in an attempt to pluck fruit, officials said, as per a report. A security guard stationed at the apartment noticed the man and called out to stop him. Startled, the man tried to climb higher but lost his balance and was left hanging from a branch.

As passers-by gathered and onlookers tried to help the dangling man, police were alerted immediately and reached the location without delay. Attempts were made to soften his fall using a tent cloth, but despite these efforts, the man fell from a height of nearly 50 feet, the report stated.

He was seriously injured in the fall, suffering a major hip injury. Authorities confirmed that he was shifted to the Bowring Hospital for treatment. Watch the video here:

An investigation into the incident is underway.

Tree branch falls on scooterist in Bengaluru

In a similar incident, a 29-year-old man lost his life after a large tree branch fell on him while he was riding his scooter in the Hanumanthanagar area of Bengaluru last week.

The victim, identified as Akshay Shivaram, was a human resources professional. According to officials, the incident occurred near the Brahma Chaitanya Temple when a dry branch from a roadside tree unexpectedly snapped and fell, striking Akshay directly on the head.

CCTV footage from the scene shows Akshay losing control of his vehicle following the impact and crashing into a parked two-wheeler. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

Akshay suffered multiple skull fractures — reportedly as many as 12 — and succumbed to his injuries. He was on his way home when the accident occurred.