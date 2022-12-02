Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Man gets 10-year RI for sexually harassing, robbing elderly woman in Karnataka

Man gets 10-year RI for sexually harassing, robbing elderly woman in Karnataka

Published on Dec 02, 2022 06:06 PM IST

The Udupi district and sessions court has sentenced a 30-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually harassing an 80-year-old woman and robbing her of 'mangalsutra', ear-rings, and cash.

The Udupi district and sessions court has sentenced a 30-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually harassing an 80-year-old woman and robbing her of 'mangalsutra', ear-rings, and cash. Irfan (30), a native of Shivamogga, was convicted and fined 50,000 by judge Dinesh Hegde.

The elderly woman from Tamil Nadu was living in Udupi city for the last 40 years. She used to pick scrap and sell it to the scrap dealer for a living and used to sleep in the vicinity of Sri Krishna mutt.

Irfan, working in a nearby chicken shop, sexually harassed the woman and robbed her of her gold ornaments and cash in June 2017, and escaped. The woman was admitted to Udupi district hospital. Personnel from the women's police station took her statement and registered a case.

Irfan was taken into custody under body warrant from Bengaluru where he was jailed in connection with a murder case. The charge sheet was filed in the court in 2018. The court started the hearing in April 2022. A total of 18 witnesses deposed before the court, which found him guilty.

